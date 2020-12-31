MEXICO — Licensed EMS workers started getting their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Med-Care Ambulance on Wednesday and Thursday.

Med-Care Ambulance was selected by Maine Emergency Medical Services as one of two agencies to administer the vaccine within Oxford County. PACE Ambulance Service in Norway will handle vaccinations in the southern part of the county.

Deputy Chief Paul Landry Jr., who is spearheading Med-Care’s program, said Wednesday that he hoped that by the end of Thursday’s vaccinations that everyone for Med-Care and Rumford Fire EMS who wants the vaccine will have it.

Paramedic James Smart said everything was set in the bays for a drive-thru vaccination clinic for first responders.

“After Med-Care and Rumford, we’re going to hit all the area fire departments that have EMS licensed personnel. Once the EMS personnel are finished, then we go to the firefighters remaining and police,” he said.

Regarding those receiving the vaccinations, Smart said, “This is voluntary. There’s no mandate for this. Everybody is educated on what we know about the vaccine, and then they have the option to refuse.”

“There is a declination form. We don’t oversee that part. If guys at the other departments tell their chief they don’t want the vaccine, they do the declination form and the chief keeps it on file. If they change their mind later, they can have it,” he said.

“The state has said the only potential concern is if anybody declines, and then a couple months later, we’re in the other phases, and then they say ‘OK, I’ll take it,’ you won’t be at the front of the line. You can get it, but they have to work you in,” he said.

He said paramedic Carl Blondell, 68, requested the first vaccination. “We thought it was a good idea because he’s a longstanding senior medic here.”

“Getting the shot means everything. With everything that’s going on with today’s world, we’ve got to take anything that’s available to us to see if we can control this,” Blondell said.

“This is important to me. It’s important for my family. I have family down in Biddeford. I want to see them, but…I’ve got a 7-year-old grandson, and eventually, be able to play with him a little bit. This is one step closer to that,” he said.

Smart said Med-Care has the equipment needed to administer the vaccine, which includes a specific refrigerator to properly store the doses and specific iPads to upload the CDC software for entering patient information and tracking. Purchasing the equipment was aided by a $1,200 donation from the River Valley Rotary Club.

Landry said the state allocated Med-Care with 10 vials of the Moderna vaccine, but one of the vials arrived broken.

“The state has called us to give up some of the vaccine we’ve already received to another county. So we’re in the process of carefully dealing with that. It’s one of those things where you have to cooperate or they may slow us down on the next round. But you don’t want to give up what you already have,” he said.

Landry said the vaccinations are only for EMS right now. “Then it will expand, hopefully in the next week or two, to fire and police.”

Smart said that when the vaccine arrives in their care, they are unfrozen. “They have to be refrigerated at a set temperature, monitored around the clock, but we have 30 days to use it. That’s why we only get 100 doses at a time, to make sure we administer it before we take more because we don’t want to have excess vaccine and not enough people because then we’d need to transport it to someone else because you run the risk of possibly damaging or compromising the vaccine.”

“When you take the vile out, once it gets to room temperature and we open it, we’ve got to use it within six hours,” he said. “And that’s one of the logical challenges that, not just us, but people in the state are going to have, where if I do a shot clinic and I only do 28 people, and I have only two doses in that vile, what do I do with those two doses?”

“We’re trying to manage it very closely,” Landry said. “So we have to do it in multiples of 10 everyday to ensure that there’s no waste.”

Smart, who administered the shot to Blondell, said they have an EpiPen on standby if someone has an immediate allergic reaction to the vaccine.

“We also have an ambulance, that is not front line, and a backup emergency crew. So during the 15- to 30-minute waiting period, if anybody has an adverse reaction, we, who are working the clinic, can handle that and transport them without impacting regular 911,” he said.

Smart said when someone gets checked in for a vaccination shot, they will be given a green card (15-minute hold) or a yellow card (those at higher risk, 30-minute hold), with a time when they can depart. Red is no go.

Landry said, “We’ll move as quick as the federal government and the state can get us the vaccine. That’s a little bit of a concern right now. They are sending us a little bit less next week than they did this week.”

He said the way it’s set up, supposedly, “is that every dose that we give, they’ve already planned on the follow up dose. So we’re going to get those automatically in three weeks. But what we’re afraid is going to happen is that if there’s less next week, and next week is the third week, they’re going to concentrate only on second doses, so it’s going to slow things down on us. We’re not going to be able to start vaccinating new people for potentially two or three weeks.”

