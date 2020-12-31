GREENWOOD — At their last meeting, selectmen agreed to table discussion on a draft of the town’s medical marijuana ordinance until their next meeting on January 5.

Before coming to the decision to table, selectmen had talked about possible routes the town could take regarding issuing a permit to someone interested in growing medical marijuana in town.

Resident Nick Bartlett had told Town Manager Kim Sparks that he is interested in renting a room in the old Greenwood Town Office building to someone who wants to grow medical marijuana.

Currently, Bartlett could obtain a permit rather quickly because the town does not have an ordinance of its own, so Bartlett would follow state guidelines for medical marijuana. Voters in 2019 approved having medical marijuana facilities in town, also. However, Sparks said she has not heard from Bartlett since he came in to get a site plan application a couple weeks ago.

Selectwoman Amy Chapman said from a legal standpoint, the town has a right to reject issuing a permit, but that they would have to act fast on enacting either a moratorium or ordinance.

In order to enact a moratorium or ordinance, a public hearing would have to be held followed by a vote. The hearings could be held virtually, but voting has to happen in-person, according to Sparks.

Sparks said the marijuana committee believes the ordinance is ready to be sent back to the town’s attorney.

Selectman Norm Millard wondered if the individual Bartlett is considering renting to has gone to the planning board yet. Sparks said the individual has to have an application complete before going in front of the planning board. Sparks also said the application needs to be finished two weeks prior to the town’s planning board meeting on January 4. The earliest the individual could meet with the board now would be February, according to Sparks.

