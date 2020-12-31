Editor’s note: Obviously, the biggest sports story of 2020 in the Sun Journal’s coverage area was the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. For our year in review, we decided instead to count down the other top stories of the year.

Perhaps it was the result of having the weight of history lifted off of their shoulders. Maybe it was the poise and confidence of knowing that they had done it before. Or perhaps it was about carving a new identity of their own. Whatever the cause, three teams — the Oxford Hills girls, Edward Little boys and Winthrop boys — followed up recent state championship seasons with encore performances in 2020. Oxford Hills and Winthrop retained titles from 2019, while Edward Little secured its second gold ball in three years after ending a long title drought in 2018. Each team ended its season hoisting the trophy triumphantly before raucous supporters, but each arrived at their destination in its own way. For the Vikings, the 2020 Class AA state title was affirmation of their dominance at the tail end of the decade. Led by Miss Maine Basketball Julia Colby, the senior nucleus embraced the target placed on their green-and-gold backs after winning the program’s first state championship in 2019 and won 21 of its 22 games, virtually all of them going away. It wasn’t merely the convincing victories that made Oxford Hills one of the must-watch teams of the past year. It was the tenacity and flare with which the Vikings won those games. Whether it was the sympatico stylings of Colby and fellow Miss Maine Basketball semifinalist Cecilia Dieterich for the Vikings in the open floor or the relentless pressure at the defensive end that preceded the transition game from that backcourt duo, classmates Brooke Carson, Maggie Hartnett and Jade Smedberg and juniors Cassidy Dumont and Ella Kellogg, the Vikings were constantly in motion and always compelling. “We had to play at that pace every single day. We couldn’t take any days off,” Oxford Hills coach Nate Pelletier said. “It sort of became routine. We started every practice with 20 minutes of just straight running. At the end of a game, the girls would start to see the benefits of it.” Oxford Hills hit one speed bump during the regular season, a one-point loss to two-time Class A champion Greely, and entered the Class AA tournament as the top seed. It cruised through the first two rounds with 25- and 23-point wins over Deering and Windham, respectively, then, in the AA North final, met what many believed would be their kryptonite in a talented, athletic Portland team that liked to run even more than the Vikings did.

Neutralizing Portland’s quickness was enough of a concern for Pelletier to pull back his team’s vaunted press in the first half of the regional final. The Bulldogs seized the opportunity to dominate late in the second period and early in the third to take a four-point lead before the defending champions turned up the pressure and turned to Colby to spark a game-changing 11-0 run.

“We went back to what we know what to do, which is press,” Oxford Hills girls basketball coach Nate Pelletier said. “That press gave us some opportunities to get our offense going. … Pressing allowed us to get going, and it didn’t necessarily mean we were taking quicker shots but we were moving at a quicker pace, which is something we have preached all year, let’s play faster than anyone wants to play.”

Colby scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the second half while Smedberg, Dumont, Hartnett and Carson also provided sparks and helped pick up the slack when Dieterich fouled out in the fourth quarter and propelled Oxford Hills to its third regional title in four years with a 45-35 win.

Class AA South champion South Portland presented no pacing dilemma for the Vikings in the state championship. This time, they were the aggressors on each side of the halftime intermission and maintained a fast tempo at both ends to gradually wear down the Red Riots in a 49-38 win. Colby finished with a game-high 22 points, Dieterich with 11 points, and the Vikings collectively shut down South Portland star Maggie Whitmore after a 10-point first quarter.

“It means a lot, especially because this is the last game I am playing with (the Vikings),” Colby said after the Vikings were awarded the gold ball. “This one feels 10 times better than last year’s win.”

