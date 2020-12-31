WINTHROP — The Winthrop Maine Historical Society (WMHS) has announced the society is under contract to purchase the Key Bank Building on Main Street, with a closing date of Feb. 1, 2021. A general fundraising campaign is underway with a goal of $100,000 to assist with final purchase and some renovations.

The vision of WMHS has long been to have a “Winthrop History and Heritage Center” in town. Such a place will provide an environmentally-controlled home to adequately and appropriately preserve the town’s history. Through educational displays, exhibits and programs, the center will provide a venue for school trips and monthly speakers as well as bring an addition to the economic development of the town.

The town will celebrate its 250th birthday in 2o21. To have a grand opening then will be especially fitting and momentous, the society notes.

The society is relying on the support of individuals and businesses to make the project a reality. A matching fund grant is available for donations in the amount of $5,000 or $10,000 up to a total of $20,000. Donations can be made to WMHS, PO Box 33, Winthrop, ME 04364 or through the Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/f/WMHS-new-building-campaign. For more information, e-mail [email protected]