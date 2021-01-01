It’s that time of year when the Sun Journal presents readers with what we consider the top 10 news stories of the year. Typically, we’d introduce the list with a nice introduction, pointing out the highs and lows of the year in a clear and balanced way.

But this was 2020, a span of 365 days in which almost nothing was typical.

What can we say about this wretched and confusing year that hasn’t been muttered, sobbed or screamed a thousand times already? What can we say about a year in which a Bethel business’s owners became nationally notorious as they rebelled against the governor’s mask-wearing requirements? What can we say about a year in which there were heated debates over whether worshipers should be allowed to attend church services? What can be said about a time in which students graduating from high school are cheered on by a limited number of masked family members sitting in their cars drive-in style?

How to describe a year during which the most important business was conducted by people, some of them in pajamas, who never even left their living rooms? A year who’s avatar will likely be the humble face mask or possibly a Zoom screen?

2020 was a frustrating and difficult time, and although there likely were some triumphs here and there, the year will be remembered for the pandemic that completely reshaped the way we live as it killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and sickened millions more.

That pandemic, of course, is at the very top of the list.

COVID-19 and all its related madness

Students were kept home from school. Churches closed. Small, local businesses forced to drastically modify and then to shut down completely.

Events canceled. The concept of social distancing introduced. Half the population working from home. Travel restricted, mask mandates issued and throngs gathering in the streets to protest it all.

The back-cover blurb for the latest dystopian work of fiction?

No. COVID-19 wreaking its havoc across the land, and in such a bizarre number of ways, it’s impossible to recount them all.

On March 12, the Sun Journal published a story to announce the sad news that COVID-19 — until then, more of a distant sort of phenomenon — had come to Maine.

“Maine’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 was seen in an Auburn woman,” the story began, “who came through the Central Maine Medical Center emergency department in Lewiston on Tuesday, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon.”

Immediately after, Gov. Janet Mills issued a stay-at-home mandate, a concept that some would come to describe as a “lockdown.” It became just one more word to include in the COVID vernacular as many states and communities took the same action.

What followed was a kind of madness that unfolded before our eyes at a quickening tempo. What had been an abstract source of worry a day or two before, was now a vivid and immediate concern that would disrupt our lives in untold ways.

Local hospitals began screening every patient who came through the door for COVID-19. Grocery stores were ordered to limit the number of customers they would allow inside at any given time. Customers were asked to wear face coverings, and at the end of April, Mills issued the first of her mask mandates, a matter that would become the focus of debate in Maine in the months to come.

Most of Maine’s parks and beaches were ordered closed. States began issuing quarantine orders for anyone traveling across their borders. Events that had been taking place for decades, through good times and through bad, were abruptly canceled.

“Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer and Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque agreed Monday that postponing the Maine bicentennial celebration until next year, including the state parade in Lewiston-Auburn, was a prudent decision in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a Sun Journal story June 8, and by that point, absolutely nobody was surprised by the announcement.

Fourth of July celebrations? Not a chance. The local festival for that occasion was canceled, too, as it was pretty much everywhere across the nation. The popular Great Falls Balloon Festival and Dempsey Challenge followed suit, as did the many other regular festivals and cultural offerings in the region.

As fall approached, school departments began discussing and debating how they would teach children in the coming school year. Local school systems settled on hybrid models — another term for the vernacular — that would allow some days for in-person learning and others for learning from home, using new (and expensive) technologies. Students and their parents were given a choice: let the them go to classes a few days a week, or keep them home full time?

The hybrid models seemed to sate most people, but they were often flimsy fixes at best. As soon as one student, teacher or associated person on the periphery at a given school was diagnosed with COVID-19, in-person learning often had to be scratched, notifications needed to be sent out and the schools had to be sanitized.

By the end of the year, in spite of news of a fast-tracked vaccine, there was no relief in sight. With numbers skyrocketing among the COVID-weary population, more mask mandates were issued. More businesses were forced to change the way they operate and the debates over our reactions to COVID-19 only increased in intensity.

What will 2021 bring on the COVID-19 front? Optimism builds as health officials begin distribution of the vaccine, but with numbers still high and a holiday bump expected, limited supplies of the vaccine and news of virus variants, it’s anybody’s guess.

Black Lives Matter and local activism

As if the reaction to COVID-19 wasn’t enough turmoil to start the year, in May, the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis acted as a catalyst for massive protests that would inflame the entire country, including the Twin Cities.

As entire city blocks burned at the hands of protesters in some parts of the country, people in Lewiston and Auburn were understandably wary when protests came to their main streets.

On May 31, dozens assembled at Festival Plaza in Auburn with signs stating “Silence is complicity” and “Justice for George Floyd.”

“These were a few of the messages on signs held by some of the few dozen people Sunday afternoon who took to the streets of Lewiston and Auburn to protest police brutality and the death a week ago of George Floyd in Minneapolis,” according to a Sun Journal story.

That was a sign of bigger things to come, although fears of widespread damage and violence here proved to be unfounded.

In early June, a Black Lives Matter protest drew more than 700 demonstrators to Lewiston, where they demanded justice for George Floyd.

“Waving homemade signs and chanting, the mostly young and racially diverse crowd surged through the streets of Lewiston and Auburn insisting that a more just system is possible,” according to that Sun Journal account.

That protest, the biggest of them, was the third Black Lives Matter protest here in a week and yet by all accounts, no violence or significant damage resulted.

The protests would continue into the summer in some parts of the country, but they ended in the Twin Cities before spring turned to summer. By that point, police departments in both cities were talking publicly about acquiring cameras for their officers and making other modifications to their protocols to increase transparency and inspire greater confidence.

CMP corridor moves forward, despite local opposition

Collins, Golden victorious in tense election year



Politics in 2020 were appropriately crazy. On election night Nov. 3, it was uncertain until late who would come out on top. In the end, two important political figures managed to hang on to their seats, while Mainers were split over who should be president of the country.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins won Maine’s high-profile U.S. Senate race, defeating Democrat Sara Gideon in an intensely negative contest that saw unprecedented spending as part of the national battle for control in Washington.

After months of speculation that Collins might lose the race, the senator outperformed President Trump in many communities, and defeated Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House, even in a smattering of towns that went solidly for Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential contest.

Meanwhile, Lewiston’s Jared Golden, a first-term U.S. representative in a solidly Republican district, defeated GOP challenger Dale Crafts of Lisbon by a 53-47% margin in territory friendly to President Donald Trump.

“We showed that voters are hungry for a positive tone, for positive leadership and civility in our public space,” Golden said in a short speech delivered at Democratic headquarters on Lisbon Street.

In the presidential race, Mainers were again divided. While Joe Biden easily carried the statewide vote because of strong support in southern and coastal communities, President Trump carried the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Winning the more rural and conservative swath of interior and northern Maine earned Trump one of the state’s four Electoral College votes, just as he did in 2016.

