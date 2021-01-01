Jamie Childs, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 13, 2014, sentenced to 10 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Travis D. Catalano, 43, Bangor, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on July 30, 2015, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed.

Amanda D. Delgado, 39, Poland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 6, 2016, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days.

Dale J. Saucier, 42, Auburn, unlawful sexual contact on June 1, 2006, probation revocation, sentenced to three years, probation partially revoked.

Suzanne M. Tessier, 87, Carrabassett Valley, violating protection from abuse order on April 6, 2016, dismissed.

Christopher J. Legassy, 49, South Portland, domestic violence assault, priors, on June 8, 2016, sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Christopher J. Legassy, 49, South Portland, two counts tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim and two counts violating condition of release on June 22, 2016, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim and violating condition of release on June 23, 2016, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim and two counts violating condition of release on June 25, 2016, two counts violating condition of release on July 2, 2016, and tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim and violating condition of release on July 8, 2016, first charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; third charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fourth charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fifth charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; sixth charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; seventh charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; eighth charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; ninth charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; 10th charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; 11th charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, 12th charge sentenced to 116 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Amy Ferguson, 41, Bath, operating after habitual offender revocation and failure to register vehicle on Dec. 14, 2015, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $750.

Minnolta D. Chhay, 27, Westbrook, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on March 4, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation revoked.

Leea D. Murphy, 32, Auburn, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on July 29, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tara Nguyen, 39, Auburn, failure to report on Sept. 1, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Mark Labonville, 47, Augusta, burglary on Aug. 16, 2016, sentenced to 332 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Isaiah Gadson, 23, Waterville, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal mischief, obstructing report of crime and violating condition of release on Sept. 28, 2016, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four years six months with all but 17 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,360; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed.

Timothy Depalmer, 54, Westbrook, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and violating condition of release on Feb. 4, 2016, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Dustin Dyer, 29, Old Orchard, burglary on Sept. 13, 2016, sentenced to 74 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Eric Vachon, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 25, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 15 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Chase H. Hart, 22, Poland, domestic violence assault on Dec. 8, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to five months, probation partially revoked.

Kenyen C. Moore, 40, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on Oct. 1, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Sheldon Landry, 22, Auburn, aggravated assault on Feb. 22, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Blaine T. Whitney Jr., 50, Norway, operating after habitual offender revocation on Jan. 21, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 76 days.

Albert M. Dobson, 25, New Sharon, endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 5, 2017, sentenced to 55 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Joshua Ritchie, 32, Livermore, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 1, 2016, sentenced to 184 days, probation revoked.

Stephanie Hesketh, 34, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on March 22, 2017, sentenced to 15 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Urban Blaisdell II, 47, Casco, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim on May 23, 2017, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Russell R. Chadburn, 29, Lewiston, operating under the influence, prior, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended three years.

Leanna Foley, 37, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband on July 2, 2017, sentenced to 75 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Sarah Clark, 33, Waterville, aggravated driving to endanger and driving to endanger on Jan. 1, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, sentenced to six days with all suspended, probation one year, license suspended 90 days.

Kamar Banton, 30, Litchfield, criminal mischief on July 28, 2017, found guilty, fined $250.

William H. Bailey III, 44, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, on July 28, 20917, found guilty, sentenced to 22 months, probation revoked.

Alan L. Kelley, 39, Lewiston, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 29, 2017, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 31, 2017, first charge found guilty; second charge found guilty; third charge found guilty.

Chase Hunter, 26, Brunswick, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, on July 31, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to nine months one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Amber Timko, 30, Brunswick, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on June 29, 2017, and operating while license suspended or revoked on June 29, 2014, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 14 days.

Matthew R. Young, 34, Lewiston, violating condition of release on July 5, 2017, sentenced to 79 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Norma J. Greenleaf, 52, West Bath, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, on Aug. 28, 2017, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to two years.

Chad Dunn, 36, Bath, domestic violence assault, priors, on Sept. 1, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Garner Lavalley Jr., 33, Auburn, reckless conduct on Sept. 5, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 294 days, probation revoked.

Frank L. Lynch, 35, Leeds, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, on Sept. 2, 2017, found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to nine months one day.

Adam R. Paradis, 51, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 21, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 229 days, probation partially revoked.

Kenneth R. Hardy, 40, Lewiston, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, on Sept. 3, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Maimuna Mohamed, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Oct. 14, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Maimuna Mohamed, 24, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting, on Oct. 14, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Michaela Wagg, 23, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, aggravated criminal trespass and criminal trespass on Oct. 26, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six days; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to six days.

John Wright, 21, Poland, aggravated criminal trespass and criminal trespass on Oct. 26, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Caleb Wagg, 21, Minot, aggravated criminal trespass, theft by receiving stolen property and criminal trespass on Oct. 26, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Jordin Small, 22, Poland, robbery on Oct. 26, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 34 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

John McLean, 70, South Portland, reckless conduct on Oct. 27, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 110 days, probation partially revoked.

Maimuna Mohamed, 24, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Oct. 28, 2017, dismissed.

Jerry R. Smith, 53, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence assault, assault, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on Nov. 4, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $300; fourth charge dismissed.

Maimuna Mohamed, 24, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and two counts violating condition of release on Nov. 6, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Gregory Hall, 35, Poland, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 30, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Nicole M. Lemay, 33, Lewiston, trafficking in or furnishing counterfeit drugs on Aug. 29, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to two years, probation revoked.

Harris K. Baptiste, 38, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Nov. 12, 2017, dismissed.

Chelsea E. Tuplin, 31, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 22, 2017, dismissed.

Joseph W. Garland, 47, Auburn, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 18, 2017, first charge sentenced to six months six days; second charge sentenced to five years.

Tanya Bolduc, 33, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, on Sept. 18, 2017, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation one year 11 months, restitution $3,264.

Isaiah Gadson, 23, Waterville, failure to appear after bailed on Sept. 19, 2017, dismissed.

Rebecca F. Beaulieu, 30, Winthrop, theft by deception and obstructing government administration on Aug. 6, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Sabrina Sher, 57, South Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief on July 17, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jean Paul Cyr Jr., 63, South Paris, two counts theft by deception on Aug. 31, 2013, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Paul Schade, 64, Topsham, two counts operating under the influence on Dec. 7, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Maimuna Mohamed, 24, Lewiston, criminal mischief and violating condition of release on Nov. 5, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Richard M. Coates, 35, Auburn, domestic violence assault, priors, on Dec. 14, 2017, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Carl E. Anderson, 48, Lewiston, operating under the influence, injury or death, priors, refusing to sign uniform summons complaint, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions and reckless conduct on Dec. 24, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years.

Kyle Riethmann, 30, Brentwood, Calif., unlawful possession of cocaine base and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on Dec. 22, 2017, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 85 days, restitution $240; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 85 days.

Jeffrey Arsenault, 46, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on Dec. 26, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Eric T. Heino, 30, Norway, violating condition of release on Aug. 11, 20 and 27, 2017, first charge sentenced to two years, probation partially revoked; second charge sentenced to two years, probation partially revoked; third charge sentenced to two years, probation partially revoked.

Corey D. Hamel, 39, Mechanic Falls, violating condition of release on July 7 and 8, 2017, and Aug. 4, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation one year; third charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation one year.

Douglas F. Doucette, 63, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 6, 20127, found guilty, fined $100.

Cristal Read, 30, Auburn, two counts trafficking in prison contraband on Nov. 27, 2017, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Christopher C. Rowe, 44, Augusta, domestic violence terrorizing, priors, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, and criminal mischief on Jan. 8, 2018, first charge sentenced to two years with all but 125 days suspended, probation two years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Devin M. Fry, 27, Scarborough, domestic violence assault, priors, on Jan. 18, 2018, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tyler Green, 30, Turner, domestic violence assault on Jan. 27, 2018 and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on June 23, 2020, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Corey N. Gove, 26, Hermon, violating protection from abuse order on Jan. 12, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 19 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jason C. Bishop, 40, Brunswick, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Feb. 5, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 45 months, probation revoked.

Brandon Howard, 32, Fayette, domestic violence assault on Feb. 10, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 94 days, probation partially revoked.

Jennifer Johnson, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 7, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to six months.

Frank L. Lynch, 35, Leeds, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit and violating condition of release on Feb. 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to nine months one day; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days; third charge found guilty sentenced to 90 days,.

Christopher J. Cureton, 38, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 27, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to two years, probation revoked.

Christopher Ringuette, 38, Lewiston, burglary on Feb. 26, 2018, sentenced to three years with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

Richard A. Labonte, 44, Auburn, domestic violence assault, priors, on Oct. 27, 0217, domestic violence stalking, priors, on Nov. 9, 2017, violating condition of release on Nov. 13 and 15, 2017, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 24 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 24 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; third charge probation revocation, sentenced to 24 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fourth charge probation revocation, sentenced to 24 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Casey I. Campbell, 38, Dixfield, burglary on Dec. 28, 2015, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $205.

Casey I. Campbell, 38, Dixfield, domestic violence assault, priors, on May 3, 2016, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years.

Amanda Darling, 33, Auburn, reckless conduct on March 17, 2018, no sentence imposed.

Tricia Cyr, 47, Auburn, two counts endangering the welfare of a child on March 14, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 48 hours suspended, probation one year, 50 hours community service; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 48 hours suspended, probation one year.

Kurt L. Hewins, 46, Leeds, assault and unlawful sexual contact on June 12, 2017, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000; second charge dismissed.

Michael Lacourse, 42, Portland, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on March 17, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Jennifer Johnson, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 21, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Dwayne B. Brough, 50, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Nov. 18, 22, 27, 2017, Dec. 3, 7, 2017, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; third charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fourth charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fifth charge probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Charles Michaud, 26, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on March 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days with all suspended, probation two years.

Omar A. Omar, 43, Columbus, OH, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 28, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Robert Brown Jr., 52, Greene, failure to report on March 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 21 days.

Walter A. Donnell, 52, Turner, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions and operating under the influence, prior, on April 1, 2018, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to seven days; second charge found guilty, probation partially revoked, no sentence imposed.

Melvin S. Blake, 26, Lewiston, robbery on April 9, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

James J. Bourgoin, 35, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, on Feb. 23, 2018, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

James K. Carver, 38, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 234 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $519.99.

James K. Carver, 38, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on March 13, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 234 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $519.99.

Michael P. Lavoie, 43, Windham, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and operating after registration suspended on March 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Yvon Soucy, 48, Auburn, domestic violence assault on April 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 16 days suspended, probation two years.

Jennie Friree, 41, South Paris, theft by misapplication of property and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 1, 2017, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Ashley B. Lutz, 37, Turner, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on April 25, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Faith MacFarlane, 21, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on April 2, 17, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $2,281.

Jacob R. McLoughlin, 26, Auburn, operating under the influence and violating condition of release on April 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge unconditional discharge.

Breanna Demmons, 28, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 26, 2018, sentenced to 20 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Kenneth Drake, 28, Auburn, three counts assault on an officer on March 27, 2018, first charge sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation three years; second charge sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; third charge sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years.

Jeffrey S. Brown Sr., 55, Livermore Falls, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on May 8, 2018, fined $400, sentenced to four years with all but 115 days suspended, probation three years, restitution $240.

James Pontoo, 37, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Feb. 13, 14, 15, 21, 2018, and unlawful possession of cocaine base on Feb. 13, 2020, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, fined $2,000, restitution $480.

Shane D. Pontoo, 33, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Feb. 21, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $800, restitution $120.

Jodi Lynn Anson, 37, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Aug. 1, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

John D. Labbe, 40, Leeds, burglary and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on March 1, 2018, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 14 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 14 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Cody Corriveau, 25, Auburn, domestic violence assault on May 4, 2018, sentenced to 29 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Shawna Thibodeau, 34, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 7, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 45 days, probation partially revoked.

Jeffrey Joyner, 31, Leeds, operating under the influence, failure to stop for officer, operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release on May 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to two days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Alexander A. Baroudi, 31, Mechanic Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on April 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year.

John L. Oberton, 28, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on April 10, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Kenneth Pulsifer, 29, Lewiston, burglary of a motor vehicle on April 1, 2018, sentenced to nine months one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Morgan M. Pulsifer, 31, Auburn, burglary of a motor vehicle on April 1, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 48 hours, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Joshuah J. Centeno, 29, Lewiston, reckless conduct on May 6, 18, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Donald Nieves, 50, Lewiston, criminal conspiracy on May 31, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 27 months, probation partially revoked.

Chad E. Pomerleau, 36, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on June 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 180 days suspended, probation two years.

Janet L. Proctor, 54, Greene, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on March 1, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ryan M. Townsend, 33, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, on May 25, 2018, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Miguel A. Roman Jr., 43, Turner, 23 counts possessing sexual explicit material of minor under the age of 12 on May 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; third charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; sixth charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; seventh charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; eighth charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; ninth charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; 10th charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; 11th charge dismissed; 12th charge dismissed; 13th charge dismissed; 14th charge dismissed; 15th charge dismissed; 16th charge dismissed; 17th charge dismissed; 18t charge dismissed; 19th charge dismissed; 20th charge dismissed; 21st charge dismissed; 22nd charge dismissed; 23rd charge dismissed.

Vaughn Rogers, 53, Turner, operating under the influence, prior, and driving to endanger on April 1, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ali Abdi, 20, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on April 26, 2018, dismissed.

Derrick D. LaFlamme, 41, Greene, operating under the influence on June 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jennifer Johnson, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 8, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

Randall H. Keene, 58, Auburn, terrorizing and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 10, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Raymond E. Simpson, 62, Augusta, operating under the influence, injury or death, priors, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, and operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, on June 12, 2018, first charge fined $2,100 with all suspended, sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to six months.

James C. Seibert, 47, Turner, endangering the welfare of a child on June 15, 2018, dismissed.

Philip A. Marin Jr., 22, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Joseph Allain, 20, Auburn, carrying a concealed weapon on May 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Joseph Gonzalez, 24, Lewiston, aggravated criminal trespass on June 12, 2018, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Brenda L. Pelletier, 59, Auburn, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on June 10, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Christopher Carpentier, 41, Lewiston, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on June 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Roger D. Plourde Jr., 38, Bowdoinham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Jun 20, 2018, sentenced to 44 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

John R. Hoyt, 66, Gorham, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on June 23, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to five days, license suspended 60 days.

Shane D. Judd, 46, Livermore, operating under the influence, prior, and driving to endanger on June 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Casey Clark, 38, Lewiston, operating under the influence, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and driving to endanger on July 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge sentenced to 10 days; third charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 60 days.

Dustin Pepin, 21, Auburn, criminal trespass on June 22, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked.

Jamie W. Luce, 47, Auburn, failure to report on June 10, 2018, unconditional discharge.

Shawn B. Savage, 41, Auburn, failure to report on April 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Patricia Kohn, 64, Sabattus, operating under the influence on July 7, 2018, and driving to endanger on July 18, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Gregory J. Cabot, 66, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 15, 2017, sentenced to 84 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Charles B. Dean, 32, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating without a license on June 18, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Troy L. Ouellette, 40, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and assault on July 12, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Jason Sayler, 45, Auburn, illegal possession of firearm and fraudulently obtaining license or permit on Nov. 17, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000.

Issak Aliyow, 21, Lewiston, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug on July 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 55 days.

Ellen M. Boyer, 49, Minot, operating under the influence on July 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jennifer S. Brown, 28, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Brenda L. Sjostrom, 58, West Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kalar Abdi, 25, Sabattus, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on May 23, 2018, sentenced to six months.

Jill L. Tufts, 47, Gray, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 21, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Todd M. Barnes, 43, Auburn, two counts domestic violence assault and assault on July 19, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $300.

Ashley A. Dostie, 35, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on June 1, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Stephanie A. Gravel, 33, Windham, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug on July 26, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 18 months, probation partially revoked.

Jared Davis, 19, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on June 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Michael D. Lowery, 36, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on June 3, 2018, dismissed.

Merle G. Douglas Jr., 61, Monmouth, reckless conduct on July 28, 2018, dismissed.

Rafael Y. Lugo, 42, Lewiston, two counts operating under the influence and failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury on July 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100; third charge fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

John P. Levesque, 57, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and assault on Aug. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Anthony A. DiPerro, 40, Lewiston, reckless conduct on Aug. 2, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but four months suspended, probation two years.

Corina E. Waters, 59, Auburn, domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence criminal threatening on Aug. 8, 2018, first charge sentenced to 30 months with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years; second charge sentenced to 30 months with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years.

Roxanne N. Pennell, 50, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Debra Robinson, 56, Mechanic Falls, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty.

Tyson Newman, 26, Livermore, failure to make oral or written accident report and driving to endanger on June 24, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000; second charge dismissed.

Benita R. Preo, 48, Lewiston, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Aug. 20, 2018, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tracy Tarbox, 47, Lisbon, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Jeffrey L. Lawrence, 54, Harrison, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint and criminal mischief on Aug. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500; third charge found guilty, fined $500.

Jaime Labonte, 40, Auburn, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and assault on Aug. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $300.

Tyler Span, 25, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Mark Williams, 24, Scarborough, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 21, 2018, dismissed.

Misty A. Deschaine, 40, Sabattus, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Sept. 3, 2018, sentenced to 12 years, probation partially revoked.

Ronnie Lee Walker Jr., 29, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Feb. 14, 2018, sentenced to 23 months 16 days, probation revoked.

Ethan R. Bryant, 21, Dixfield, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident/aggravated, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, on July 13, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250, sentenced to 178 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Hollie M. Skolfield, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 29, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 150 days, probation partially revoked.

Justin Cook, 33, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Sept. 8, 2018, all charges dismissed.

William Robinson, 32, Lewiston, violation of privacy and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on Aug. 12, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Anthony Colello, 43, Gray, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 26, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Curtis C. Rice, 40, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year.

Deserie L. Lilley, 52, Auburn, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug on Sept. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but five days suspended, probation one year 11 months, restitution $240.

Robert C. Lauzier, 32, Lewiston, criminal mischief on Aug. 11, 2018, sentenced to 364 days with all but four days suspended, probation one year, restitution $915.

Kathy A. Gagne, 57, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, and operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Ron R. Holmes, 29, Lewiston, criminal mischief and assault on Sept. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days; second charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 14 days.

Angela L. Biel, 42, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Tara Nguyen, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Sept. 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 120 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Brian Cormier, 32, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, on Sept. 16, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Dashane D. Seamster, 25, Greene, domestic violence assault, priors, and domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, on Sept. 25, 2018, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to four years 42 days, probation revoked; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to four years 42 days, probation revoked.

Brian M. Dalencourt, 26, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Sept. 25, 2018, and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Maimuna Mohamed, 24, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release on Sept. 9, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Maimuna Mohamed, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Oct. 4, 2018, dismissed.

Dennis Norris, 52, Mechanic Falls, falsifying physical evidence and domestic violence reckless conduct on Aug. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge dismissed.

Abdirisak Maalin, 41, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and assault on Oct. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined 41,000, sentenced to three days.

Ryan McCullough, 25, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 6, 2018, dismissed.

Ann Loudermilk, 54, Auburn, assault on Oct. 13, 2018, fined $300, sentenced to 124 days.

Ryan Leet, 30, Gardiner, attaching false plates on Aug. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Lexus Eirby, 20, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Oct. 16, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

John L. Oberton, 28, Wilton, unlawful possession of heroin on Oct. 17, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Eric Wilkins, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 21, 2018, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Maurice E. Gazaille Jr., 42, Cape Elizabeth, unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 380 days.

Tristam D. McNeill, 35, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Oct. 18, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Daniel Delisle, 44, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Oct. 24, 2018, fined $500, sentenced to 96 days, license suspended 150 days.

Robert J. Stanton, 67, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 1, 2018, sentenced to 126 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Sarah R. Stone, 39, Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Julia M. Boles, 29, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 7, 2018, found guilty, 19 hours community service.

Raymond Collins, 57, Lewiston, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Oct. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

John Thibodeau, 31, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on Sept. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Philip W. Cormier, 53, Lewiston, two counts operating under the influence on Oct. 25, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

James R. Hill, 31, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Oct. 31, 2018, dismissed.

Maimuna A. Mohamed, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Oct. 23, 2018, and Nov. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months; second charge dismissed.

Timothy Mosher 59, Smithfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, and violating condition of release on Nov. 2, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Peter Baizley, 20, Poland, eluding an officer on Sept. 18, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 11 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Maleek Dias, 20, Auburn, sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14 on Oct. 16, 2018, gross sexual assault on Oct. 26, 2018, unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching on Oct. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days.

Kenneth E. Pulsifer, 29, Lewiston, organized retail theft and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 1, 2018, first charge sentenced to nine months one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge sentenced to nine months one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Anthony W. Stark, 51, Madison, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, and attaching false plates on Oct. 17, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Susan Hiscock, 66, Livermore, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Sept. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Frank L. Lynch, 35, Leeds, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by deception and misuse of identification on Aug. 6, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Wesley J. Jackson, 39, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault on Nov. 10, 2018, sentenced to 270 days with all but three days suspended, probation two years.

Tara Nguyen, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Oct. 4, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Tara Nguyen, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 13, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days, restitution $26.61.

Raquel Dillingham, 27, Lisbon, forgery on Jan. 3, 2017, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,078.73.

Lucas Labbe, 24, Turner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Nov. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Martez Proctor, 27, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation and operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Michael McDonald, 23, Brunswick, eluding an officer on Nov. 24, 2018, probation revocation, probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Samantha R. Tremblay, 30, Portland, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Abby Hayford, 29, Turner, operating under the influence, prior, endangering the welfare of a child and driving to endanger on Nov. 18, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Angela L. Biel, 42, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Dec. 1, 2018, dismissed.

Paul A. Pepin, 36, Greene, two counts operating under the influence on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Robert Hutter, 46, Turner, theft by deception and misuse of identification on July 20, 2018, two counts misuse of identification on July 21, 2018, misuse of identification on Aug. 11, 12 and July 29, 2018, two counts of misuse of identification on Aug. 3, 4, 10, 2018, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 4, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed; seventh charge dismissed; eighth charge dismissed; ninth charge dismissed; 10th charge dismissed; 11th charge dismissed; 12th charge dismissed; 13th charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; 14th charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jada Caron, 24, Auburn, reckless conduct and assault on Oct. 15, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Abubaker Omar, 41, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Sept. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Nicole M. Marr, 36, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation and operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Felicia Larocque, 24, Lisbon, assault on Oct. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Sonya D. Chandler, 33, Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Samantha Zeininger, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 15, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 37 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tia Wright, 35, South Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days, restitution $43.97.

James T. Birkbeck III, 46, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Dec. 8, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to two years six months, probation revoked.

Krysta E. Clark, 32, Poland, operating under the influence on Dec. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 364 days with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Zachary Kilton, 26, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,465.

William Noddin, 55, Lisbon Falls, discharge of firearm or crossbow near dwelling on Dec. 7, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Cory J. Lagner, 33, Auburn, driving to endanger and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Dec. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 90 days.

Dustin G. Gilbert, 34, Greene, domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Dec. 12, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced to 364 days with all but 238 days suspended, probation one year; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 180 days; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Holly S. McCauley, 32, Lisbon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and criminal trespass on Dec. 15, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $200.

Lisa A. Vivenzio, 48, Mount Vernon, operating under the influence, prior, on Dec. 24, 2018, fined $700, sentenced to 30 days, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Cody Hilliard, 25, Leeds, domestic violence assault, priors, on Dec. 27, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Chase H. Hart, 22, Poland, failure to register vehicle and violating condition of release on Dec. 8, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Stanley R. Nezol, 31, Lisbon, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Jamie W. Luce, 47, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, and violating condition of release on Jan. 5, 2019, first charge fined $1,000, sentenced to six months; second charge sentenced to 60 days.

Logan M. Brown, endangering the welfare of a child and assault on Jan. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Zachary G. Mitchell, 25, Topsham, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Nov. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Louis J. Zucco, 39, Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Jan. 7, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Christopher M. Ridley, 42, Lisbon Falls, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Jan. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Dale P. Dill, 68, Turner, operating after habitual offender revocation on Jan. 10, 2019, dismissed.

Devid Tardiff, 25, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Jan. 11, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Michael Demarest, 24, Lisbon, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Celcio Jose, 21, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 21, 2018, filed.

Michael Demarest, 24, Lisbon, hunting deer after having killed one, failure to timely register bear, deer moose, turkey, and exceeding bag limit on deer on Nov. 19, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge found guilty, fined $250; third charge dismissed.

Anthony W. Gallo, 33, Lewiston, failure to report on Jan. 5, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Sidney P. Lord II, 30, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 6, 2018, dismissed.

James K. Carver, 38, Ellsworth, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Jan. 19, 2019, first charge fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but 234 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $519.99; second charge sentenced to 30 days.

Dylan J. Beaulieu, 28, Livermore Falls, failure to stop for officer on Jan. 19, 2019, found guilty.

Michael McNamara, 27, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Jan. 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Michael G. Murphy, 31, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation on Dec. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 90 days.

Jamie L. Childs, 36, Lewiston, theft by deception on Oct. 6, 2018, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation, restitution $1,000.

Roger J. Gagnon Jr., 49, Poland, reckless conduct on Aug. 6, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Breanna Lemieux, 28, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 9, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Sonya D. Chandler, 33, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 4, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, restitution $1,800.

Robert Donovan, 38, Mechanic Falls, operating after habitual offender revocation on Jan. 27, 2019, dismissed.

Richard Bergeron, 53, Casco, operating under the influence, prior, on Nov. 2, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to five months, probation partially revoked.

Kheyro Jama, 43, Lewiston, falsifying physical evidence, giving false information or motor vehicle accident and operating after registration suspended on Jan. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $100.

Jay York, 62, Turner, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Jan. 11, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Autumn Dean, 33, Durham, endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 12, 2019, dismissed.

Robert True, 49, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Jan. 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced to 45 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Joseph Kirmes, 60, Stoneham, operating under the influence on Dec. 29, 2018, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Scott A. Marchant, 47, Brunswick, operating under the influence on Jan. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Gregory Jackson, 56, Mechanic Falls, terrorizing on Jan. 13, 2019, dismissed.

Justin A.P. Johnson, 27, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and possessing suspended driver license on Jan. 29, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Dylan Tessier, 21, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Jan. 11, 2019, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Bryan Danse, 40, Lisbon, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, obstructing report of a crime, illegal possession of firearm and domestic violence assault, priors, on |Feb. 23, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Yoel Joaquin-Peguero, 29, Roxbury, MA, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Nov. 6, 14, Dec. 3, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 18 months; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 18 months; third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 18 months; fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 18 months.

Daniel R. Turner, 33, Turner, two counts burglary, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, two counts criminal mischief and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 19, 2019, first charge sentenced to three years; second charge sentenced to three years; third charge sentenced to three years; fourth charge sentenced to three years; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed; seventh charge dismissed.

Chad Tremblay, 29, Turner, unauthorized dissemination of private images and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Justin C. Wing, 34, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on March 1, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400; second charge dismissed.

Angela L. Biel, 42, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on Feb. 27, 2019; all charges dismissed.

Shauna M. Mercier, 34, Turner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 1, 2019, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days with all but three days suspended, probation one year.

James Lewis, 28, Lisbon, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Feb. 23, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

William C. Maines, 31, Harpswell, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 48 hours.

Samantha Zeininger, 37, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on Dec. 12, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 37 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Justin Dunn, 41, Auburn, assault on Feb. 1, 2019, fined $300.

Steven Ridlon, 77, Wales, unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and domestic violence assault on Aug. 8, 2018, first charge sentenced to 42 months with all but 30 days suspended, probation six years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Betty Sue Higgins, 63, Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 17, 2018, sentenced to three years with all but four months suspended, probation four years, restitution $7,605.86, 200 hours community service.

Dana Cobb, 43, Bath, operating under the influence, prior, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on March 1, 2019, first charge fined $700, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended three years; second charge sentenced to 10 days; third charge dismissed; fourth charge sentenced to 10 days.

Shakila J. Eirby, 30, Lewiston, failure to stop, provide information on Feb. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Katherine A. Freve, 27, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 12, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300 with all suspended.

Tyler M. Birkbeck, 24, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at a private place on March 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Jeanna B. Marcotte, 36, Westport, Conn., assault on an emergency medical care provider and assault on Feb. 19, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Carl Vincent, 48, Sabattus, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 16, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty.

Jerry P. Smith, 53, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence, prior, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, and violating condition of release on March 17, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $700, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 days.

Debra Thomas, 54, Turner, domestic violence assault on March 17, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 200 days, probation partially revoked.

Paul D. Champagne, 56, Auburn, terrorizing and violating condition of release on Feb. 1, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Max L. Gbetibouo, 47, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on Feb. 2, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Jeremy J. Dustin, 43, Oxford, failure to report on Jan. 11, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 21 days.

Roland G. Roy Jr., 45, Lewiston, failure to report on Jan. 10, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 21 months.

Maslah Aliyow, 23, Lewiston, unlawful possession of cocaine base on March 21, 2019, fined $400 with all but $240 suspended, sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $240.

Breanna Lemieux, 28, Litchfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 14, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

John F. Politano, 37, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on March 20, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 15 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Mathieu R. Grenier, 32, Auburn, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief on Feb. 23, 2019, and tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim on March 13, 2019, second charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Angela L. Biel, 42, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on March 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 79 days suspended, probation one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 79 days.

Katherine A. Freve, 37, Lisbon Falls, violating condition of release on March 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Alicia Stevens, 27, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 21, 2019, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and assault on March 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to two days; third charge found guilty, fined $300 with all suspended, sentenced to two days.

Jodi J. McNally, 23, Benedicta, domestic violence terrorizing, obstructing report of a crime and criminal mischief on March 22, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $500, restitution $500.

Nubia Beasley-Bartee, 22, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 24, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Chelsea Vattes, 28, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on March 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Nathan A. Elliott, 29, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on March 9, 2019, dismissed.

Grace E. Higgins, 19, Livermore, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on March 6, 2019, filed.

Douglas Doyle, 55, Lisbon, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on March 23, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ryan D. Libby, 41, Turner, operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle on March 8, 2019, first charge fined $700, sentence to six months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Yousef M. Sheikh, 32, Portland, using counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker on March 16, 2019, filed.

Brandi L. Clukey, 32, Greene, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Jessica Vennell, 29, Hartford, operating under the influence, prior, and driving to endanger on Feb. 14, 2019, first charge fined $900, sentenced to 10 months with all but 20 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; second charge $575, license suspended 30 days.

Amantino Lopes, 31, Lewiston, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on March 29, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Bruce A. Fournier, 44, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violating condition of release, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and criminal forfeiture of property on April 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to two years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty.

Brian P. Benson, 43, Lewiston, operating under the influence on March 30, 2019, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Reilley J. Lombardi, 26, Dixfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on March 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Tracy Tarbox, 47, Lisbon Falls, assault on June 10, 2019, fined $300, sentenced to 364 days with all but 90 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Catherine Rousseau, 58, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 13, 2016, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation three years, restitution $2,000.

Shawna Thibodeau, 34, Auburn, burglary and two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation three years, restitution $364.14; second charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation three years, restitution $364.14; third charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation three years, restitution $364.14.

Kenyen C. Moore, 40, Lewiston, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on April 2, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $18,753.89.

Cassandra J. Alexander, 35, Auburn, operating under the influence on April 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Charis Doyle, 32, Norway, operating under the influence on April 6, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, attaching false plates and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on March 19, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Christopher J. Burnham, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault on April 9, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Robert J. Stanton, 67, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 24, 2019, sentenced to 126 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Miguel A. Roman Jr., 43, Wilton, violating condition of release on April 10, 2019, dismissed.

Jada Caron, 24, Lewiston, drinking in public, two counts refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and violating condition of release on April 14, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Nathan D. St. Laurent, 27, Greene, operating under the influence on April 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended 150 days.

Pierre Musafiri, 22, Lewiston, assault on April 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to seven days.

Ronald Alston, 46, Auburn, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on April 18, 2019, first charge fined $400, sentenced to two years; second charge fined $400, sentenced to two years.

Jorge A. Gonzalez, 29, Rumford, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime and criminal mischief on April 11, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 25 days suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 25 days; third charge dismissed.

Kelly L. Nabarowsky, 39, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on April 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

John B. Bell III, 38, Minot, two counts gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact on April 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to seven years with all but two years six months suspended, probation three years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Philip Fleming, 39, Mexico, operating under the influence and two counts violating condition of release on March 22, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to five days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Lawrence W. Peaco, 66, New Gloucester, operating under the influence on Feb. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Sierra J. McDaniels, 24, Waterford, operating under the influence on April 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Tiffany Morin, 32, Lisbon, unlawful possession of cocaine base, priors, on March 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 100 days.

Nathanial L. Baril, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on March 7, 8, and 13, 2019, theft by deception, priors, on March 7, 8, and 14, 2019, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and two counts of theft by deception, priors, on March 14, 2019, first charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; third charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fourth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fifth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; sixth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; seventh charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; eighth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; ninth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; 10th charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 25, 2019, dismissed.

Kirk Jones, 59, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on April 28, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Luke J. Lebel, 26, Saco, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 10, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Lorraine Heikkinen, 69, Lewiston, operating under the influence on April 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Anthony Choiniere, 38, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening on May 2, 2019, dismissed.

John McKenna, 40, Poland, domestic violence terrorizing on May 5, 2019, probation revocation on May 5, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 268 days, probation revoked.

Melissa J. Boucher, 45, South Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 28, 2019, found guilty, restitution $200, unconditional discharge.

Tyler L. Mason, 24, Auburn, disorderly conduct, fighting, on May 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $154.17.

Joseph Poliquin, 43, Lewiston, falsifying physical evidence on May 6, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 73 days.

Zachery M. Cote, 20, Hudson, Fla., sexual exploitation of a minor on Jan. 2, 2019, dismissed.

Mathieu R. Grenier, 32, Auburn, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 1, 2019, second charge dismissed.

Jessica L. Harvey, 32, Canton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours.

Elizabeth D. Rose, 43, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 10, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation revoked.

Christina Pratt, 37, Bowdoin, operating under the influence, prior, on May 4, 2019, fined $700, sentenced to 21 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

John J. Dewar, 55, Brunswick, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug on May 13, 2019, dismissed.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release on May 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 45 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Clarissa Tobey, 29, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on May 12 and 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; second charge dismissed; third charge unconditional discharge; fourth charge dismissed.

Michael A. Scheib, 36, Auburn, two counts operating under the influence, driving to endanger, failure to stop, remain, provide information and failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth on May 13, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $250; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Gary W. Dorian, 57, Jay, aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, priors, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release and domestic violence assault, priors, on May 21, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 months; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days; sixth charge dismissed.

Elaine Havens, 34, Gorham, operating under the influence on May 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Larisha Herrick, 21, Turner, domestic violence assault on May 21, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two days, probation one year.

Christine M. Obie, 51, Lewiston, operating under the influence on May 18, 2019 and driving to endanger on May 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Travis Bright, 25, Bowdoinham, violating condition of release on May 15, 2019, dismissed.

Jamie Carniello, 42, Litchfield, operating under the influence on May 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Richard E. Tayman Jr., 48, Oxford, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 15, 2019, third charge dismissed.

Breanna Demmons, 28, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on April 9, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year.

Michael D. Iannotti, 43, Sabattus, domestic violence assault, priors, on May 25, 2019, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years.

Alexander J. Tyburski, 32, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on March 30, 2019, filed.

Michael S. Sargent, 54, Livermore, violating protection from abuse order on May 25, 2019, found guilty.

Lexie Dorey, 23, Lewiston, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on April 7, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Asho A. Omar, 25, Blaine, MN, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth on May 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 96 hours; second charge found guilty, fined $500; third charge dismissed.

Terry G. Verrill, 27, Poland, operating under the influence on May 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Kyle R. Todte, 27, Bowdoin, failure to register vehicle on April 15, 2019, dismissed.

Gary N. Dorian, 57, Jay, violating condition of release on April 24, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Angela L. Biel, 42, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on March 11, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Tawny L. Delano, 53, Lewiston, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on May 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 24 hours; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 24 hours.

Natasha L. Tillberg, 32, Bryant Pond, assault on May 27, 2019, dismissed.

Mickiel James, 32, Lewiston, theft of services and violating condition of release on May 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended.

Nathan Cagnon, 23, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and possessing suspended driver’s license on April 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

Tyler E. Poliquin-Thomas, 24, Otisfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 23, 24, and 25, 2019, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 179 days, probation revoked; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 179 days, probation revoked; third charge sentenced to 179 days, probation revoked.

Mathieu R. Grenier, 32, Auburn, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 20, 2019.

Jeffrey M. Gagne, 42, Lewiston, burglary on May 27, 2019, sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Demetrius Davenport, 32, Auburn, domestic violence assault, priors, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on June 4, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Norman Child Jr., 39, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 10, 2019, dismissed.

Alex M. Robinson, 31, Lewiston, terrorizing and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on April 24, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release on May 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 45 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Traekarl M. Solomon, 30, Lewiston, two counts aggravated assault and assault on June 1, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 10 months.

Erika Haines, 30, Poland, hindering apprehension or prosecution on June 1, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Keagan J. Deslauriers, 24, Lisbon Falls, two counts reckless conduct on March 21, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to one year with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year.

Michael Fitzpatrick, 50, Lewiston, two counts operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked on May 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250; third charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Renae N. Hamel, 32, Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth on May 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced to two days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Jeremy Hilts, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 13, 2019, sentenced to two years with all but 60 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,555.

Travis R. Young, 48, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 14 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,555.

Tina Lagasse, 55, Lewiston, forgery and theft by receiving stolen property on May 16, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Nathaniel P. Smith, 35, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting, on May 4, 2019, dismissed.

Debra Thomas, 54, Turner, domestic violence assault on June 1, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 200 days, probation partially revoked.

Nicholas Robbins, 32, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 13, 2109, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Dyanna M. Jackson, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on June 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Karrissa J. Bryant, 26, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on May 13, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Anthony Choiniere, 38, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 14, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Luke R. Watson, 23, Poland, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on June 13, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Norman E. Smith, 53, New Gloucester, operating under the influence on June 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Shawn A. Cyr, 34, Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on June 12, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed.

Donald A. Fisher, 53, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on June 9, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Wanda Ortiz, 47, Gardiner, operating under the influence on June 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Omar Abdirahman, 21, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on June 5, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Paul N. Libby, 39, Buckfield, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 14, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Brianna L. LeClair, 28, Wales, operating under the influence on June 8, 2019, fined $500, sentenced to 14 days, license suspended 150 days.

Marc E. Montreuil, 47, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of cocaine base on June 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to one year with all but 77 days suspended, probation one year.

Jennifer Albert, 40, Auburn, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Jonathan D. Gordon, 20, Turner, criminal trespass on May 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Zane K. Randall, 24, Poland, operating vehicle without license on May 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Scott W. Childs, 49, Greene, operating under the influence and operating after registration suspended on March 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

David Glenn, 43, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on June 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; second charge dismissed.

David Glenn, 43, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on June 12, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Nicholas Morrow, 33, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, driving to endanger, failure to stop for officer, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, on June 21, 2019.

Britney Richardson, 29, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 9, 2019, filed.

Jonathan A. Diaz, 35, Lewiston, failure to comply with sex offender registry act on Dec. 10, 2018, and June 10, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; second charge dismissed.

Britny Riddle, 31, Bath, domestic violence assault on March 29, 2019, dismissed.

Abdi M. Kilas, 21, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property on June 21 and 22, 2018, and two counts theft by receiving stolen property on June 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Quincy J. McLaughlin, 27, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 3, 2019, found guilty, restitution $60.78, 20 hours community service.

Liban Negeye, 22, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property on June 17 and 21, 2019, two counts theft by receiving stolen property on June 18 and 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed.

Renae N. Hamel, 32, Litchfield, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on June 10, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to three days; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Adriane H. Kramer, 48, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 1, 2019, filed.

Darnell J. Coolidge, 56, Litchfield, failure to register vehicle on June 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Nathan Cote, 30, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on June 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Vasily Kusmiy, 56, Rochester, NY, rule violation, operation with false duty status on April 1, 2019, filed.

Marissa Weston, 22, Lewiston, criminal mischief on May 31, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $300.

Joshua R. Chabot, 24, Lewiston, operating under the influence, failure to stop, remain, render aid with personal injury and failure to register vehicle on June 7, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 120 days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Brandon Gibb, 29, Westbrook, domestic violence assault on July 5, 2019, sentenced to 90 days.

Demetrius Davenport, 32, Auburn, violating condition of release on July 7, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 130 days suspended, probation two years.

Ian R. Gentry, 31, Charleston, S.C., operating under the influence, operating vehicle without license and driving to endanger on June 23, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 30 days.

Pierre Musafiri, 22, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and violating condition of release on June 24, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $200; third charge found guilty, fined $200.

Michael E. Kerry, 62, Paris, operating under the influence on June 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release on June 28, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 45 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Andrew Rasmussen, 32, Auburn, operating under the influence on June 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended three years.

Karrissa J. Bryant, 26, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on May 8, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Ashley N. Mercier, 33, Turner, operating vehicle while license suspended or revoked, prior, on May 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $650.

Steven Fortier, 60, Auburn, operating under the influence on June 29 and 30, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 150 days.

Ly M. Danh, 47, Portland, operating under the influence on June 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jeffrey O. Merrill, 64, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 9, 2019, dismissed.

Alan L. Kelley, 39, Lewiston, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on May 7, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty.

Angelena L. Roaix, 32, Lewiston, failure to report on May 8, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days.

Nathaniel P. Smith, 35, Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and theft by deception, priors, on June 3 and 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Thomas K. Jordan Jr., 37, Turner, drinking in public on June 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

Tiffany Morin, 32, Harpswell, theft by receiving stolen property on April 13, 2019, and four counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on April 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 101 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $356.76; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

Jessica Shropshire, 42, Lewiston, aggravated forgery on May 16, 2018, dismissed.

Isaac E. Davis, 28, Mechanic Falls, domestic violence assault on April 1, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 21 days suspended, probation two years.

Tina Marie Sylvester, 48, Auburn, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 3, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $650, license suspended 30 days.

Andres E. Figueroa, 38, Lisbon, operating under the influence on July 7, 2019, and driving to endanger on July 6, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Robert Lauzier, 32, Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief and violating condition of release on July 7, 2019, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 10, 2019, third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

Julieanne S. Clukey, 52, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on June 26, 2019, filed.

Anthony Nicholson, 27, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on June 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $350.

Rider P. Morlock, 24, Wilton, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 6, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Adam Garnett, 31, Richmond, fishing without valid license on June 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $72.

Peter Baizley, 20, Poland, burning without permit and burning prohibited material on May 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Bryant Hutchins, 44, Edgecomb, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by unauthorized use of property, misuse of identification and violating condition of release on July 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, restitution $350.

Patrick H. Poulin, 34, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400; second charge dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Bean, 36, Lewiston, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on July 20, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to five months, probation partially revoked.

Michelle McClain, 35, Lewiston, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 90 days; third charge dismissed.

Caleb R. Cole, 21, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing on July 10, 2019, dismissed.

Lucas O. Foster, 39, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on July 6, 2019.

April M. Stevens, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 19, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Joan E. Lemieux, 59, Fayette, steeling drugs and criminal attempt on July 9, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, probation one year.

Amanda N. Tibbetts, 40, Turner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 14, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Christian T. Hussey, 44, Turner, operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Heidi P. Brown, 56, Auburn, violating condition of release and assault on July 12, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Heidi P. Brown, 56, Auburn, harassment and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on July 10, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Joseph H. Bourassa Jr., 59, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $200, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Kalar A. Abdi, 25, Sabattus, aggravated assault and violating condition of release on July 23, 2019, first charge sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years; second charge sentenced to six months.

Derek L. Proctor, 32, Monmouth, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, on May 30, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but three days suspended, probation two years, restitution $200.

Joshua R. Merrill, 38, Lewiston, drinking in public on May 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Nathanial Baril, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 16, 2019, sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Amy N. Small, 30, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 19, 2019, dismissed.

Gail M. Gagne, 64, Greene, operating under the influence on July 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Traekarl Solomon, 30, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 21, 2019, dismissed.

Renae N. Hamel, 32, Litchfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 13, 2019, dismissed.

Michael A. Paddleford, 44, Auburn, violating condition of release on July 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Michael Wakefield, 60, Auburn, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and terrorizing on July 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Rhonda P. Cote, 44, Greene, operating under the influence on July 1, 2019, dismissed.

Michael Sargent, 54, Livermore, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on July 19, 2019, first charge found guilty; second charge found guilty.

Michael Greene, 21, Auburn, domestic violence assault, probation revocation, on July 26, 2019, sentenced to five months, probation revoked.

Benjamin Splude, 33, Lewiston, operating under the influence on July 27, 2019, and driving to endanger on July 26, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Lloyd Lyttle, 30, Auburn, possession firearm when prohibited on July 21, 2019, dismissed.

Casey A. Barry, 38, Minot, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and operating under the influence on July 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Joseph Sullivan, 26, Portland, obstructing report of crime on July 23, 2019, dismissed.

Mathew L. St. Hilaire, 34, Lisbon Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to seven days.

Mark Sharp, 60, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 12, 2019, dismissed.

Eric Wilkins, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on July 11, 2019.

Jerimiah J. Morrissette, 43, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence, priors, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on July 28, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Joey D. Collins, 31, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Nicki L. Brooks, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 16, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $10, 20 hours community service.

Robert G. True, 49, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on July 16, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 30 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Desirae Alexander, 29, Brunswick, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, on July 28, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to six months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge dismissed.

Jordan Chartier, 31, Turner, domestic violence assault on July 27, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days, probation one year.

Eric L. Garris, 37, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on July 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jose Mendez, 53, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, reckless violation of protective order, domestic violence criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on July 31, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to nine months; second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years six months with all but nine months suspended, probation two years; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to nine months.

Garett St. Pierre, 40, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Eric Hinkley, 30, Turner, driving to endanger and reckless conduct on June 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000.

Jamie West, 44, Poland, two counts violating condition of release on Aug. 4, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months with all but 26 days suspended, probation one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 26 days, probation one year.

Matthew R. Young, 34, Lewiston, assault on Aug. 4, 2019, fined $300, sentenced to 79 days.

Chase N. Hart, 22, Poland, two counts domestic violence assault, priors, on Aug. 3, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years.

Matthew C. McNulty, 31, Auburn, domestic violence assault on July 30, 2019, found guilty.

Ahmed M. Abadir, 19, Lewiston, failure to appear as subpoenaed on July 29, 2019, found guilty, 30 hours community service.

Crystal Wood, 41, Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 1, 2019, sentenced to 364 days with all but three days suspended, probation one year.

Xiomara Sarmiento, 29, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended and violating condition of release on Aug. 3, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Cory A. Brassbridge, 35, Greene, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on June 1, 2019, dismissed.

Nathan J. Brown Sr., 40, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Aug. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Andrew J. Dewar, 25, Waterville, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on Aug. 3, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Donald Webber Jr., 53, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on July 29, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, restitution $50, unconditional discharge.

Billy R. Monteiro, 35, Boothbay, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2019, first charge dismissed.

Wayne E. Hinkley, 33, Livermore Falls, two counts gross sexual assault, two counts unlawful sexual contact and solicitation of a child on July 3, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six years with all but 20 months suspended, probation four years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

Jamie W. Luce, 47, Auburn, failure to appear after bailed on May 24 and 29, 2019, first charge sentenced to 60 days; second charge sentenced to 60 days.

Nicki Lynn Brooks, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 24, 2019, dismissed.

Jessica L. Swearingen, 38, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Aug. 11, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked.

Luke J. Lebel, 26, Saco, failure to extinguish fire on March 23, 2019, and burning prohibited material on March 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended.

James K. Carver, 38, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, burglary of a motor vehicle and violating condition of release on July 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 234 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $519.99; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Jeffrey R. Dolloff Sr., 63, Bowdoin, operating under the influence, prior, on Aug. 13, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Leonor G. Blake, 39, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on May 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 21 days, restitution $934.74; second charge found guilty.

Gordon M. Webber, 30, Farmington, attaching false plates on July 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jerry D. Castleberry, 68, Auburn, unlawful use of permit on July 30, 2019, dismissed.

Stephanie J. Guziec, 32, Monmouth, failure to stop, provide information and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on July 28, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Tamara Harlow, 41, Raymond, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 27, 2019, filed.

Bengi Saban, 26, Lewiston, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 11, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Kevin P. Masse, 46, Lewiston, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but nine months one day suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but nine months one days suspended, probation two years.

Alan L. Kelley, 39, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty.

Mark Williams, 24, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Aug. 11, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Michael Wakefield, 60, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 12, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Abdullahi Abdi, 19, Lewiston, operating without license on July 9, 2019, dismissed.

Abdullahi Abdi, 19, Lewiston, operating without license on July 22, 2019, dismissed.

Chelsea O. Vattes, 28, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after registration suspended, possessing suspended driver’s license and violating condition of release on Aug. 14, 2019, first charge fined $500, sentenced to 45 days; second charge sentenced to 45 days; third charge sentenced to 45 days; fourth charge sentenced to 45 days.

Dawn M. Martinez, 30, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on Aug. 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Travis L. Poulin-Adams, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, on Aug. 16, 2019, second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Joseph Allain, 20, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Angie Martinez, 59, Westbrook, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Aug. 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 60 days.

Derek S. Graham, 35, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Aug. 18, 2019, dismissed.

Richard K. Rogers Jr., 39, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 19, 2019, sentenced to 70 days, probation partially revoked.

Christopher Ringuette, 38, Lewiston, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 19, 2019, second charge dismissed.

Sonya D. Chandler, 33, Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on June 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Paul Rivers, 62, Leeds, cruelty to animals on July 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $500 with all but $75 suspended.

Eric L. Garris, 37, Lewiston, NC, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $100 with all suspended.

Sarah Griffin, 33, Greene, driving to endanger and failure to make oral or written accident report on June 6, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Aisel Garcia-Limas, 31, Hialeah, FL, rule violation, duty status not current on June 10, 2019, filed.

Craig S. Goodwin, 31, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, on July 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all but seven days suspended, probation one year.

Bridgette L. Casper, 29, Lewiston, operating under the influence on June 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year 60 days.

Jason A. Gage, 46, Lisbon, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 17, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Richard K. Rogers Jr., 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 27, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $300.

Russell W. Lachance Jr., 51, Auburn, assault and criminal mischief on July 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300, restitution $100; second charge found guilty, fined $100 with all suspended.

Cristiano Pedro, 44, Auburn, assault on July 2, 2019, dismissed.

Donald Tripp, 39, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on July 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jacob B. Legee, 30, Poland, failure to register vehicle on July 26, 2019, filed.

Brendon Pelletier, 35, Auburn, operating under the influence on Aug. 17 and 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 150 days.

Michael J. Alexander, 64, Turner, violating condition of release on Aug. 27, 2019, dismissed.

Michael Clark, 37, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, 40 hours community service.

Deanna Sperandeo, 27, Auburn, illegal possession of firearm on Aug. 20, 2019, filed with no cost.

Tricia Cyr, 47, Auburn, two counts stealing drugs, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Aug. 27, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 48 hours; third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 48 hours; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Allen L. Larson, 28, South Paris, two counts violating condition of release on Aug. 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Desmond B. Bickford Jr., 47, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, on Aug. 31, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Chelsea Vattes, 28, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after registration suspended and violating condition of release on Sept. 2, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Jonathan C. Burt, 29, Lisbon, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Aug. 10, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Peter C. Bean, 38, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Sept. 3, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but two years and six months suspended, probation two years.

Rachel Demings, 38, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, fighting, on Sept. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

David Glenn, 43, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 3, 2019, dismissed.

Giselle E. Abreau, 36, Lewiston, unlawful possession of cocaine, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; third charge found guilty, fined $400 with all but $200 suspended, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Erika Haines, 30, Poland, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of cocaine base on June 1, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to two years with all but 60 days suspended, probation two years.

Michelle E. Libby, 24, Wales, possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraudulent license/identification card on July 9, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Jonathan Burt, 29, Lisbon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and misuse of identification on Aug. 10, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Jeffrey Garland, 45, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on July 28 and 29, 2019, and Aug. 7 and 8, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $250; fourth charge dismissed.

Yvonne M. Begin, 49, Sabattus, operating under the influence on Aug. 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Craig Coulombe, 47, Turner, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and refusing to sign criminal summons on Sept. 7, 2019, first charge sentenced to six months; second charge sentenced to six months; third charge sentenced to six months; fourth charge sentenced to six months; fifth charge dismissed.

Lucas O. Foster, 39, Lewiston, two counts burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and illegal possession of a firearm on Sept. 6, 2019.

Jennifer M. Landers, 36, Lewiston, operating under the influence, theft by unauthorized use of property, failure to stop for officer, criminal mischief and refusing to sign criminal summons on Sept. 8, 2019, third charge dismissed.

Said Moumin, 33, Lewiston, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor on Sept. 9, 2019, filed.

Jonathan M. Bausman, 38, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on June 16, 2019, filed.

Amanda M. Cannon, 34, Hebron, failure to make oral or written accident report and failure to stop, provide information on June 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

David Lagasse, 48, Windham, attaching false plates on June 19, 2019, dismissed.

John M. Vallieres, 40, Durham, criminal mischief on June 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Joshua Berberich, 22, Farmingdale, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 8, 2019, dismissed.

Allan Piper, 32, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on June 22, 2019, dismissed.

James Foss, 38, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 11, 2019, dismissed.

Amber Santomango, 23, Sabattus, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Aug. 26, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Brianna Z. Melendez, 22, Auburn, unlawful possession of oxycodone, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and violating condition of release on Sept. 11, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year; third charge found guilty, fined $400; fourth charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Isaac I. Witham, 32, Auburn, unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 10, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 20 months, probation revoked.

Larry Cunnington, 35, Paris, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 7, 2019, sentenced to 364 days with all but 20 days suspended, probation one year.

Austin Ruest, 25, Freeport, operating vehicle without license on June 23, 2019, dismissed.

David P. Ritchie, 62, Auburn, drinking in public on Aug. 1, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

James K. Carver, 38, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Joseph E. Provencher, 26, Rumford, two counts operating under the influence on Sept. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Melody R. Harrington, 20, Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Thomas M. Castle, 63, Lewiston, failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry Act on Aug. 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Stephen Greenleaf, 67, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Mohamed F. Yonis, 20, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting, on Sept. 13, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Daniel I. Smith, 22, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Joseph Allain, 20, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jerome W. Ames, 62, Auburn, cruelty to animals on Aug. 8, 2019, filed.

Dakota L. Walker, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 12, 2019, 40 hours community service.

Kevin Whitten, 44, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence on Aug. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Lorik C. Morgan, 30, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Louis Rubino Jr., 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Aug. 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $11; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Donald Nieves, 60, Lewiston, criminal mischief and operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five months, restitution $265; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Derek L. Proctor, 32, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of identification on June 4, 2019, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but three days suspended, probation two years, restitution $113.50; second charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but three days suspended, probation two years, restitution $113.50; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Mathew L. St.Hilaire, 34, Lisbon Falls, four counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Sept. 17, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 11 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty.

Ernest J. Harvey, 64, Mechanic Falls, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 17, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 270 days with all suspended, probation six months.

Colin A. Frick, 36, Gorham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

John F. Politano, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Sept. 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Lloyd Killam, 38, Lewiston, false public alarm or report on March 28 and 30, 2019, April 9 and 10, 2019, May 13, 22 and 23, 2019, June 26, 2019, and two counts false public alarm on May 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; third charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; fourth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; fifth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; sixth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; seventh charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; eighth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; ninth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; 10th charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days.

Miles D. Millett, 46, Waterford, abuse of property while hunting on Aug. 27, 2019, dismissed.

Andrew Patenaude, 21, Lewiston, fishing without valid license on July 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $72.

Richard K. Rogers Jr., 39, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 17, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days.

Todd A. Asselin, 37, Greene, assault on Aug. 14, 2019, filed.

Steven Fortier, 60, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 11, 2019, dismissed.

Willie A. Blanchette, 53, Oxford, violating condition of release on Sept. 20, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

John Jones, 50, Auburn, fishing without valid license on Aug. 31, 2019, dismissed.

Jerimiah J. Morrissette, 43, Norway, operating under the influence, priors, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended/revoked, prior, and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, on Sept. 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,400, sentenced to 27 months with all but six months suspended, probation two years, license suspended six years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

