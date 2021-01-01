Charges

Auburn

• Samantha Landry, 29, of Wales, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1 a.m. Friday at 801 Ridge Road.

Lewiston

• Viktor Dudley, 51, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7 p.m. Thursday at 136 Oxford St.

• David Tuyishime, 20, of Lewiston, on a charge of failure to appear, 12:30 a.m. Friday at 171 Park St.

• John Wilson, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 6:50 a.m. Friday at 107 Pine St. #5.

Androscoggin County

• Lorraine Melendy, 60, of Mechanic Falls, on charge of domestic violence assault, 7:38 p.m. Thursday at 9 Fifth St.

• Joshua Beaulieu, 33, of Poland, on charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 8:33 p.m. Thursday at 568 Plains Road, Poland.

• Jessamyn Ouellette, 27, of Leeds, on charge of domestic violence assault, 3:09 a.m. Friday at 12 Alden Road, Leeds.

• Richard Greenwood, 42, of Auburn, on a warrant, 3 p.m. Friday on Turner Street.

