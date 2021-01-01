BETHEL — A woman suffered burns in a mobile home fire at 15 Songo Pond Road early Friday morning, Bethel Fire Chief Mike Jodrey said.

Jodrey said the call came about 12:45 a.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, he said, they found the mobile home “fully involved.”

Jodrey said three adults and two children lived in the small house. One woman required medical help for burns, he said, and was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The fire marshal is investigating, Jodrey said. More details were unavailable.

The 860-square-foot mobile home was constructed about 1975, town records indicate. Worth $44,900, it has two bedrooms and sits on half an acre of property.

The home is owned by Rosabelle Tifft of Bethel, who could not be reached.

