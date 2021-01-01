Some of the first babies born in 2021 arrived at Maine hospitals on New Year’s Day.

At Maine Medical Center in Portland, the Reiche family welcomed Winnie, a girl, who was born at 1:58 a.m. Friday. The first child of Sarah and George Reiche of Portland, she weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 19 1/4 inches in length.

Sarah Reiche, who is a nurse in Maine Med’s neonatal intensive care unit, said the family is “so happy to welcome our new baby girl into 2021.”

A Sidney couple welcomed Augusta’s first baby less than an hour into the new year.

Rowan Tillson was born at 12:54 a.m. Friday to Vanessa and Josh Tillson at MaineGeneral Medical Center. Rowan is the Tillsons’ third child, including daughter Paisley, 5, and son Jesse, who was 17 months old when he died in 2019 following an asthma attack.

The Tillsons said their new child is a sign of better things to come in 2021 after losing a child and coping with the coronavirus pandemic through 2020.

“It’s a nice way to start the new year,” said Josh Tillson, 29, a self-employed trucker. “It can’t be bad, right?

“Our family’s been through hell even before the pandemic,” said Vanessa Tillson, 26, a stay-at-home mom.

Rowan arrived after about an hour of labor, which is long compared to Vanessa Tillson’s previous births.

“My kids usually just fall out,” she said with a laugh. “They catch ’em.”

Even more excited about Rowan’s arrival is his sister Paisley, who is staying with relatives until her parents return.

“She’s over the moon and keeps telling her Nona that she can’t wait until her baby is home,” Vanessa Tillson said.

At Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Carter Edward-Lee Miles was born at 12:49 p.m. Friday, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches.

Carter is the first child born to Megan Stimson and Dylan Miles of Winthrop.

“He is absolutely adorable,” said Heather Wilcox of Winthrop, Carter’s maternal grandmother. “He’s perfect. He’s just a sweet as can be.”

Carter’s paternal grandmother couldn’t agree more.

“I swear I haven’t ever seen a more beautiful baby,” Nicolette Geary Bond of Laconia, New Hampshire, exclaimed over the phone after seeing photos of her grandson.

At Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Anne and Robert Daniels of Kenduskeag welcomed a boy, Thomas Lee, born at 10:30 a.m. Friday. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length.

“He is a blessing because it’s been a crazy 2020,” said Anne Daniels. “We’re so happy.”

Thomas is the little brother of 5-year-old Josiah and 2-year-old Killian. The labor and delivery team, led by nurse Rena Schaefer, presented the family with a New Year’s Day gift basket including baby toys, sparkling cider to celebrate the new arrival and a 2021 onesie.

Staff Writer Joe Lawlor contributed to this report.

« Previous

Next »