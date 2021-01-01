LEWISTON — There’s nothing quite like new life in a new year.

The two hospitals in Lewiston each welcomed a baby Friday to kick off 2021.

At 10:01 a.m. Friday, Emily Harlow entered the world at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Father Nathan Harlow said his wife, Bethany, began having contractions just an hour into the new year.

He said they were “kind of hoping” their second daughter would arrive by year’s end, despite how awful 2020 has been, but they are still thrilled she came on New Year’s Day.

“It’s a cool birthday to have,” Harlow said.

A few hours later, at 12:49 p.m., Carter Edward-Lee Miles of Winthrop became the first baby born at Central Maine Medical Center in 2021.

The son of Megan Stimson and Dylan Miles, he weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, measuring 20.5 inches.

The couple’s first child had no trouble winning over his grandmothers, according to a news release from the hospital.

“He is absolutely adorable,” said Heather Wilcox of Winthrop, Carter’s maternal grandmother. “He’s perfect. He’s just a sweet as can be.”

The boy’s paternal grandmother, Nicolette Geary Bond of Laconia, N.H., who saw photos online, said, “I swear I haven’t ever seen a more beautiful baby.”

