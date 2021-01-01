100 Years Ago: 1921

On January first, nineteen twenty one Auburn Hall will be the place for fun. Hobbs Peerless Five will surely be there and with Music in the alr. Paper hats and noisemakers to and a grand old time awaiting you. Be there!

50 Years Ago: 1971

Not only did the Twin Cities get snowed in Thursday, but so did the telephone company. Mrs. Geraldine Callahan, chief operator of the telephone company, said the Lewiston office of the New England Telephone Co. handled more than 18,000 toll calls, possibly setting a record. Mrs. Callahan said — that holiday toll calls normally run in the neighborhood of 10,000. and the 18,000 figure almost doubled that amount.

25 Years Ago: 1996

With The Meadows, an independent living center for senior citizens, Rick and Rebecca Laliberte say they want to create a place where self-sufficient seniors can have the comforts of home and get the day-to-day services they need but may not be able to provide themselves. The couple has been remodeling the former Greene Acres Manor on Route 202 into an independent living center since purchasing the 10-acre site from Central Maine Long Term Care on Nov. 1. If all goes according to plan, the facility’s grand opening will be at the end of January.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

