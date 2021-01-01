WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Dec. 15 

Men’s High Game scratch: Jagger Bullen 203, Tony White 202, Jeff Fournier 195 

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 586, Jagger Bullen 527, Stephen Adams 511 

Mens High Game handicap: Jagger Bullen 253, Ryan Cushman 241, Jeff Fournier 236 

Mens High Series handicap: Jagger Bullen 677, Ryan Cushman 673. Skip Johnson 662 

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 162. Peggy Needham 159, Cathy Walton 146. 

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 460Mariah Barden 436, Cathy Walton 409 

Women’s High Game handicap: Stephanie Millay 225. Cathy Walton 215, Cleo Barker 212 

Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 619. Cathy Walton  616Stephanie Millay 613 

Wednesday Night Ladies December 16. 

Teams: Designs by Darlene 75-45; Mines in the Gutter 74-46; Just One More 73-47;  Team #4  7248;  Bowling Belles 58-62  

Games: Lynn Chellis 194; Kelly Couture 165, Kay Seefeldt  151; Michelle Young 144, Jackie Willett 122; Trish Davis 118, Gayle Donahue 116;  Carol North 116 

Series: Lynn Chellis 510; Kelly Couture 444, Kay Seefeldt 429;  Michelle Young 406, Carol North 331;  Gayle Donahue 319, Michelle Perkins 309;  Natasha Richard 308 

 

 

