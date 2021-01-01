WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Dec. 15
Men’s High Game scratch: Jagger Bullen 203, Tony White 202, Jeff Fournier 195
Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 586, Jagger Bullen 527, Stephen Adams 511
Mens High Game handicap: Jagger Bullen 253, Ryan Cushman 241, Jeff Fournier 236
Mens High Series handicap: Jagger Bullen 677, Ryan Cushman 673. Skip Johnson 662
Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 162. Peggy Needham 159, Cathy Walton 146.
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 460. Mariah Barden 436, Cathy Walton 409
Women’s High Game handicap: Stephanie Millay 225. Cathy Walton 215, Cleo Barker 212
Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 619. Cathy Walton 616, Stephanie Millay 613
Wednesday Night Ladies December 16.
Teams: Designs by Darlene 75-45; Mines in the Gutter 74-46; Just One More 73-47; Team #4 72–48; Bowling Belles 58-62
Games: Lynn Chellis 194; Kelly Couture 165, Kay Seefeldt 151; Michelle Young 144, Jackie Willett 122; Trish Davis 118, Gayle Donahue 116; Carol North 116
Series: Lynn Chellis 510; Kelly Couture 444, Kay Seefeldt 429; Michelle Young 406, Carol North 331; Gayle Donahue 319, Michelle Perkins 309; Natasha Richard 308
