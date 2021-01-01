HARTFORD – Barbara Josephine (Maxim) Jones of Hartford, Maine, was born on June 13, 1933, in Paris, Maine. She passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at the age of 87 after a short illness. Due to health issues, her life was not always an easy one.

Despite this, Barbara was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Many of her family members will boast that she was the best cook in the world.

Barbara was a graduate of Paris High School in Paris, Maine, in the class of 1951. She also attended Bliss Business College in 1955 in Lewiston, Maine, where she studied to be a Stenographer. Barbara was a longtime member and held office in the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, John D. Long Post 58 in Buckfield.

She is survived by husband, Merton B. Jones, her sons, Gregory P. Jones and his wife, Donna Timms, Douglas B. Jones, and his wife, Maria F. Jones, and their daughter, Jennifer M. Jones, also Jennifer’s two children, Barbara’s two great-grandchildren, Stella Rae Greenhalge and Jameson Ryan Greenhalge, Douglas and Maria’s son, Spc. Brian N. Jones, USAR, and Barbara’s youngest son, Lindsey (Toby) Jones.

Barbara is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn Maxim Wilson and Pearl Maxim Hamlin, Barbara’s two aunts, Susie Abbott and Beryl Oja, and cousins.

She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Walter Maxim, brothers, Harold and Timothy Maxim, Wayne Ellingwood and sister, Thelma Maxim Holden. Also a niece Rosalie Wilson and nephew, Michael Hamlin.

Barbara is with the Lord Almighty now and will be loved and missed.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation and Funeral Services, Bryant Pond.