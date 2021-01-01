BRUNSWICK – Scott D. Adams, 59, a resident of Norway, formerly of Jay, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born May 25, 1961 in Farmington, the son of Will Adams and Bernice (Boucher) Adams.

He enjoyed listening to country music. He is survived by his parents, Will and Bernice Adams of Jay; his brother, Steven Adams and his wife Sheila of Livermore Falls, and his sister-law, Yvonne Adams of Livermore. He was predeceased by his brother, Mark Adams; nephew, Steven Adams, Jr. and niece Tarsha Adams.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com A graveside service at Jay Hill Cemetery, Jay, Maine, will be announced in the spring. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.