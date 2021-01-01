AUBURN – Susan Patneaude-Harmon was born in Lewiston on April 25, 1948 and died in Auburn, surrounded by her loving family, on Dec. 25, 2020. Susan dedicated her professional life to the service of her community, and her personal life to her family and many dear friends.

Her work with non-profits such as the Abused Women’s Advocacy Project and through the many boards on which she served throughout her over 35-year career defined who she was.

She will be missed terribly by her husband, Stan Harmon; her sons, Matthew Duston of Port Orange, Fla. and Mark Duston; and two granddaughters, Ava and Edie Duston of Whitefish, Mont.; her sister, Jan Biron of Auburn; and many stepchildren; nieces, nephews; cousins; and her cherished friends.

There will be no service at this time. A memorial will be held next summer to remember her life.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice and encourage anyone who wishes to donate to them, or to any organization committed to helping others.

