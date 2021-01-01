Franklin County Animal Shelter is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. They will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638. They are located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington.

This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Janice, a female hound mix, 10 months old. Meet Janice!! Janice is your typical hyper, active, outgoing, talkative hound mix teenage puppy who is looking for her furever home! Ideally her new home will be one that understands hounds, and who is willing to take on a 10 month old pup that hasn’t had much in the means of training. Janice has A LOT of energy! Janice is dog selective, and is not good with cats.

Cricket, is six months to a year old female cat. Cricket arrived at the shelter as a part of the Trap Neuter Release program because she was a feral living in someone’s barn, but she has decided that being inside is actually pretty nice. Since the staff here at the shelter have been very kind to Cricket, she is no longer feral, but definitely still very very shy. Cricket is sweet now with the humans she trusts, but sometimes still takes some time warming up to strangers. Cricket says, “I’m looking for a quiet and patient home who will help me continue to come out of my shell.”



The shelter is low on their animal population, which is a good problem to have!

