A young Poland woman who graduated from CMCC’s nursing school during the pandemic is now on the front lines at Maine Medical Center during a year that saw her father put into a medically induced coma with COVID. A virtual farmers market that started locally just as COVID-19 was tightening its grip on Maine is not only still here, but owners hope a new marketing grant will allow for expansion. And a Norway couple whose “paradise” in northern Oxford County burned to the ground in June are nearly finished rebuilding. As 2021 begins, we update some of our popular stories from 2020.

TOMORROW: More updates on local stories from 2020 and a look at some of the year’s best photos by Sun Journal photographers.

