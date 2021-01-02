Androscoggin County

• Daniel Catlin, 45, of Durham, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing the report of a crime, 8:30 p.m. Friday on Hallowell Road in Durham.

Auburn

• Guy Landry, 61, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 6 p.m. Friday on Fletcher Road.

Lewiston

• Wayne Weaver, 59, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 6 p.m. Friday on Walnut Street.

• Ryan Currie-Haggard, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:33 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main and Sabattus streets.

• Paul Jenkins, 38, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 4:40 p.m. Saturday at 81 Oak St.

« Previous

filed under: