Androscoggin County
• Daniel Catlin, 45, of Durham, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing the report of a crime, 8:30 p.m. Friday on Hallowell Road in Durham.
Auburn
• Guy Landry, 61, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 6 p.m. Friday on Fletcher Road.
Lewiston
• Wayne Weaver, 59, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 6 p.m. Friday on Walnut Street.
• Ryan Currie-Haggard, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:33 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main and Sabattus streets.
• Paul Jenkins, 38, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 4:40 p.m. Saturday at 81 Oak St.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
By the numbers: An incredible year in Maine real estate
-
Maine
Older Mainers wait for word on vaccine: How will they know we’re here?
-
Maine
4 dams, the future of Kennebec fish runs and salmon’s survival at stake in federal licensing battle
-
Outdoors
Fans of the bitter cold share their inspiration
-
Business
Should workers wary of COVID-19 vaccines be forced to take one for the team?