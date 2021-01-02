AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will host “Meditating on the Wisdom of Nature,” led by certified meditation and mindfulness instructor Martin Gagnon, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, online via Zoom.

With a nature-based meditation practice, participants can train their minds to become less reactive and more at peace. From the plant and animal life to the natural landscape, nature-based meditation offers many lessons that can enhance emotional and physical well being.

The session will begin with a brief lecture on meditation and why it works to reduce stress and increase calmness. No meditation experience is necessary.

To register or for more information, contact the Auburn Public Library reference desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4. When registering, be sure to give an email address; those who register will be sent a Zoom link on the day of the event to join the program.

For more information about services Gagnon provides, visit his website at mellowmainermeditation.com.

The session is part of the “New Year, New You!” series, which also features “Slow Flow Yoga” with Tisha Bremner of Inner Light Yoga on Tuesdays through Feb. 9, and “Ten Tips Workshop: Eating Better on a Budget” with Missy North Drain of Healthy Androscoggin on Wednesdays, Jan. 20 and 27. The programs will also be presented via Zoom.

For more information on these or other upcoming virtual programs, visit auburnpubliclibrary.org, call the reference desk or email [email protected]

