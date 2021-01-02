100 Years Ago: 1921

If no other notable event had transpired in 1920, the year would still be memorable for the terrific blizzards. On Feb. 19 eight inches of snow fell with the wind blowing at 44 miles an hour. Trolley tracks and railroads were tied up so generally. From that time one storm after another made travel gradually more difficult. On March 6 came the worst blizzard in years. For two days there was practically no train or mail service anywhere in the state. Trains stood where the snow had blocked them, and the passengers lived in the cars. In some communities the only travel was on snowshoes and groceries were delivered on toboggan. In several cities the citizens shoveled out the trolley tracks, the undertaking being too much for the track employees.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Capt. Glen Avery of the Salvation Army will speak before members of the Auburn Exchange Club when they meet Tuesday noon at the Roundhouse Motor Inn. Capt. Avery will discuss the work of the Salvation Army in this area and he will report on the results of the club’s solicitations before Christmas. Raléh Noel is program chairman.

25 Years Ago: 1996

Janet Laird-LaGassee of 43 Elmwood Road, Auburn, is one of 60 artists who is receiving awards in the 21st International Miniature Art Show in Clearwater, Fla., Jan. 7 to 21. Laird-LaCassee received an award, Judge’s Second Choice, for a transparent watercolor, “Provisions.” She also will receive an Excellence in All Entries award. Laird also will receive a purchase award for “Attic,” also a transparent watercolor, which will be added to the Miniature Art Society of Florida’s permanent collection.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

