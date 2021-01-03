MONDAY, Jan. 4
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
TUESDAY, Jan. 5
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 6
AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.
