If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be put into a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

Although this clock tower looks a little like the one in Rumford that fooled several people, it is actually located on top of the old bank building on Main Street in downtown Livermore. Our winner, Gary Desjardins, of Livermore, had no problem identifying it as he wound the clock every week for over 10 years. He was chosen in a random drawing from all the correct entries and will receive a $20 Hannaford gift card.

