AIKEN, S.C. – Mrs. Nancy Reed of Aiken, S.C. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Anchor Rehabilitation Center of Aiken, where she resided since early March 2020 following a stroke on Feb. 18, 2020.

Nancy was born in Lewiston, attended Lewiston parochial and public schools, attended and graduated from Saint Joseph’s College in Standish with a degree in Education and received her master’s in Education from the University of Maine. Nancy taught elementary education in schools in Brunswick, East Greenbush, N.Y., Troy, N.Y., North Augusta, S..C, and Aiken, S.C. Nancy resided in North Augusta and Aiken, S.C. since November 1972.

Nancy was an active member and supporter of St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church, serving as lector, Sunday school teacher, and with the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Nancy excelled at knitting and enjoyed knitting sweaters for family and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Elaine Groves, of Lewiston; and her daughter, Rebecca Anne.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Raymond; sons, Robert (Angyl), Houston, Texas and Matthew (Sandra), Lawrenceville, Ga.; grandson, Travis (Michele); and great-granddaughter, Vada, Aiken, S.C.; grandsons, Daniel, Timothy and Michah, Lawrenceville, Ga.; granddaughter, Oriana and grandson, Sebastian, Spencer, N.C.; sisters, Doris Conley, Cape Coral, Fla. and Donna Forgues (Daniel), Auburn; brother, Leo Groves Jr., Sumner; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting http://www.georgefuneralhomes.com.

Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or to Golden Harvest Food Bank, Aiken, S.C.