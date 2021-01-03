GREENE – Robert “Bob” Cyr Sr., 70, of 64 Hills Ridge Rd., Greene, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 peacefully at home with his family by his side. Robert was the oldest son of the late Roland and Theresa (Morin) Cyr born on July 6, 1950. Robert graduated from Lewiston High School and briefly worked for Pioneer Plastics before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1972.

Robert married Teresa “Terri” Corriveau of Gilead on June 28, 1972. They then traveled the country while proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force. During Bob’s 10-plus year enlistment they were stationed at Sheppard AFB, Texas; Webb AFB, Texas; Mather AFB, Calif.; and Elmendorf AFB, Alaska. Welcoming to their family one son and one daughter in Texas and California, respectively.

Bob loved his time exploring the country while serving in the USAF. As a family they would spend weekends camping and fishing for salmon in Alaska. Bob enjoyed volunteering as a Cub Scout leader and being a role model to all. He was a lifetime member of the DAV. Bob loved anything outdoors: hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, gardening, and even just tinkering on this or that in the yard or puttering in his garage.

Bob and Terri could occasionally be found out on a road trip. They ventured the country together even after their time in the military. The trip they took in 1997 for their 25th wedding anniversary would be near the top of the list. Bob’s love for all things outdoors extended to his love of animals, especially to their dog of 17 years, Spunky. Bob also enjoyed time spent at the casino where he could be found playing slots or just mingling with the people. He played the occasional game of bingo, horseshoes and croquet. Most of all Bob cherished every moment he spent with his family.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; and two sisters, Rolande and infant Dolores.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Terri Cyr; his son, Robert Cyr Jr and his wife Nicole of Monmouth, his daughter, Patricia Cyr of Greene; three grandchildren, Devin Williams of Beardstown, Ill., Rebecca Cyr of Anchorage, Alaska and Dylan Williams of Lewiston; three sisters, Gloria, Louise and Sue as well as three brothers, Rosaire, Joe and John; several nieces and nephews; and loving in-laws, Mike Corriveau, Rita Bates and Sue Corriveau.

A memorial service and burial will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

« Previous