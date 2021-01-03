THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Robert “Bob” W. Ring, 67, died on Dec. 30, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Fla. Bob was born in Lewiston, Maine to William and Betty Ring.

Bob graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1972 and married his high-school sweetheart, Shirlene (Bubier) Ring in 1973. Together, they raised their two daughters, Kristy and Amanda in Wilton.

Bob was well known throughout Franklin County through his route sales work with Country Kitchen, Standard Coffee, and JJ Nissen. He thrived on the friendships he made with the people on his routes and delighted in catching up with people wherever he met them. He retired as a papermaker at the Androscoggin Mill.

A Wilton resident since 1964, he was a regular at the Wilson Lake Country Club and Titcomb Mountain. His regular Friday morning breakfasts with high school friends and Tuesday afternoon lunches with Turner friends were highlights of his weeks. Bob enjoyed riding motorcycles. He took many long road trips through the Canadian Maritimes, Washington, D.C. and Daytona Beach.

Bob and Shirl relocated to The Villages, Fla., in 2014 where he enjoyed golfing and attending Red Sox Nation and Maine Club meetings, but Bob’s heart was never too far from his home of Wilton and he was always anxious to get back for a visit with his much-loved brother, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Shirlene Ring of The Villages, Fla.,; daughters, Kristy Hall and husband Matthew of Jersey City, N.J., and Amanda Milochik and husband Michael of Laurel, Md.; grandsons, Murphy and Elijah Hall; brother, Richard Ring of Jay; and sisters-in-law, Brenda Robinson and husband Steve of Rio Vista, Calif., and Kathleen Pike and husband Joel of Jay.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, William and Betty Ring; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arthur and Julienne Bubier.

A memorial service and interment will be held in late July 2021. Friends and family are welcome to share memories of Bob on the Hiers-Baxley web site https://hiers-baxley.com/

Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Pine Tree Camp, which provides a variety of programs for children and adults of differing abilities – http://www.app.etapestry.com/hosted/PineTreeSociety/OnlineDonation.html