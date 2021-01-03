Musbah Aden gets a COVID nasal swab test in July 2020 from registered nurse Amy Hesby at B Street Health Center’s walk-up window in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Peter Jardine, right, talks to his daughter Ashley in May 2020 through the storm door of his home in South Berwick. Jardine was recovering from a battle with COVID-19. Ashley, then a nursing student at Central Maine Community College, advocated for her father to remain in Maine instead of being transferred to a Massachusetts hospital. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Susan Gallant of Lewiston walks to work in Auburn on April 13, 2020, carrying a package of toilet tissue, a hard to find item during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A lone fisherman rides along in his boat in May 2020 on South Pond in Greenwood, enjoying the break in the day’s rainy weather. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Emily Sirka directs her younger siblings, Tommy and Grace, to the entrance of Acadia Academy during her first day of third-grade in Lewiston on Sept. 3, 2020 . The public charter school’s small population allowed for students to attend five days a week. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Robbie Dick’s family watch as he receives his diploma June 4, 2020, during Saint Dominic Academy’s commencement in Auburn. Graduation was held in the parking lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Families could watch from their vehicles. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Safa Ali gets help with her mortarboard from a classmate and her mother prior to the June 6, 2020, start of the Lewiston High School Class of 2020 graduation  at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mia Rodriguez, 8, holds a thank-you sign and waves at the parade of cars circling the block near her home in Lewiston to wish her a happy birthday. Mia had been hearing about drive-by birthday parades for kids who were unable to have a traditional birthday party due to social distancing guidelines, and asked her mom to help her plan one. Noah Wright, 6 and Emma Clark, 10, watched the parade with her. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A massive explosion rocked the Androscoggin Mill in Jay on April 15, 2020, ripping apart the plant owned by Pixelle Specialty Paper Solutions. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A woman dives into Sabbathday Lake on July 24, 2020, at Outlet Beach in New Gloucester. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Aaron Jellison of Lewiston secures his purchase of five 68-inch-tall Nutcrackers on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn. Jellison got in line outside the store at 2 a.m. so that he could get as many of the Christmas decorations as he could. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Gray-New Gloucester High School football coach Brian Jahna talks with his team on Oct. 2, 2020, during halftime of the Patriot’s game against Freeport High School in Freeport. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A man is taken into custody in November 2020 on Horton Street in Lewiston several blocks from where a man exchanged gunfire with Lewiston Police a few blocks away. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Eric Parlin of Oxford watches action from the pits grandstand June 27, 2020, at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford while waiting for his turn to race. Fans were not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Lewiston School Resource Officer Kenneth Strout gives an elbow to one of the departing students in September 2020. The elbow tap has become the new high-five in the age of COVID-19. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mackena Smirles reaches for an apple in October 2020 at Stukas Farms pick-your-own orchard with her family as her mother, Kendra, arranges some dropped apples into a “2020” for the family’s annual photo. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

The Bates Mill Complex is seen July 29, 2020, where some of the largest private investments in Lewiston-Auburn are located. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

While waiting for a flag to spring on his ice fishing trap and between gigging the lines, Stefen Severy of Litchfield keeps his daughter Emmalyn from getting bored by twirling her around Sabattus Pond in Wales on Feb. 2, 2020, at the 4th Annual Oak Hill Booster Pike Fishing Derby. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Gauge Locke’s mother fills out an information card on top of Locke’s head April 8, 2020, at the Hope House Outdoor Market in Lewiston. Locke, 7, his mother, Tashia Harris, and father, Mark Locke, left, of Lewiston picked up free produce, bakery goods, used clothing, personal hygiene items and special treats for Easter. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Jill Polley of Lewiston tries her luck fishing from her car April 2, 2020, at Lake Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Vehicle lights streak down Main Street in Lewiston on Dec. 10, 2020, past the Kora Shrine Temple in this 20-second time exposure. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Black Lives Matters protesters leave Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston in June for their Twin Cities march. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

