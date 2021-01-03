DURHAM, N.H. — Kelly Fogarty scored 30 points, including a school-record 10 3-pointers, and the University of Maine women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 76-56 win Sunday over New Hampshire.

Fogarty made 10 of 17 3-pointers for the Black Bears (6-1, 3-1 America East), breaking her record of nine 3-pointers set on Dec. 4, 2019.

Blanca Millan added 14 points.

Amanda Torres had 12 points and Helana Delaruelle scored 10 for New Hampshire (2-7, 2-4).

(1) STANFORD 68, ARIZONA STATE 60: Francesca Belibi scored a career-high 23 points and added a season-high 12 rebounds for the Cardinal (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) in a win over the Sun Devils (7-3, 3-3) in Tempe, Arizona.

(3) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, BOSTON COLLEGE 57: Elissa Cunane scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half, and the Wolfpack (10-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast) beat the Eagles (4-4, 0-4) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

(6) ARIZONA 69, CALIFORNIA 33: Trinity Baptiste scored 17 points, Aari McDonald had 12 points and eight assists, and the Wildcats (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a rout over winless Bears (0-9, 0-6), in Tuscon, Arizona.

The Wildcats were frustrated after being run out of the McKale Center in a 27-point loss to top-ranked Stanford on Friday.

(11) UCLA 73, (8) OREGON 71: Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the visiting Bruins (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12) ended a 27-game winning streak by the Ducks (8-1, 6-1).

(9) TEXAS A&M 92, FLORIDA 67: N’dea Jones had 17 points and 18 rebounds, notching her sixth double-double of the season, and the Aggies (10-0, 1-0 SEC) remained unbeaten with a rout the Gators (7-2, 0-2) in Gainesville, Florida.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 10 boards for the Aggies, who opened league play in Gainesville after going undefeated in non-conference play for the first time in program history. It was Johnson’s first double-double since the season opener.

(10) ARKANSAS 91, MISSOURI 88: Chelsea Dungee scored 25 points and the Razorbacks (10-2, 1-1 SEC) hit all eight of their free throws in the final 2:08 to beat the visiting Tigers (4-3, 0-2).

(13) KENTUCKY 92, (12) MISSISSIPPI STATE 86: Rhyne Howard scored 10 points in overtime, after scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, and finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Wildcats (9-2, 2-0 SEC) to a the Bulldogs (6-2, 1-1) in Starville, Mississippi.

The Wildcats were scoreless and down 82-78 midway through overtime when Howard knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing. The game was tied at 84 when Howard made a three-point play at the 1:20 mark. The Bulldogs got a quick bucket but in the final minute Dre’Una Edwards and Howard combined to make 5 of 6 free throws.

(16) MICHIGAN 84, (15) NORTHWESTERN 63: Naz Hillmon scored 26 and Leigha Brown scored 22 for the Wolverines (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten) in a win over the Wildcats (4-2, 2-2) at Evanston, Illinois.

(19) TEXAS 74, IOWA STATE 59: Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) in a win over the Cyclones (6-4, 1-2) in Austin, Texas.

(25) MICHIGAN STATE 71, PURDUE 64: Nia Clouden scored 13 of her 23 points in the final 10-plus minutes to help the Spartans (8-0, 3-0) hold off the Boilermakers (5-3, 2-2) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue’s Sharon Versyp, a former UMaine coach, was seeking her 300th win as coach of the Boilermakers.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NEW HAMPSHIRE 62, MAINE 58: Trailing by 14 points with 5:13 left, the Black Bears (1-5, 1-4 America East) got within two with 17 seconds remaining but were unable to complete the comeback against Wildcats (4-3, 3-1) in Orono.

Jayden Martinez scored 23 points for New Hampshire, while Qon Murphy added 11.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish led Maine with 12 points, and Stephane Ingo had 10 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots. Mykhailo Yagodin chipped in 10 points.

(5) HOUSTON 74, SMU 60: Quentin Grimes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run at the start of the second half, and the Cougars (8-1, 3-1 American Athletic) rebounded from their first loss, beating the Mustangs (6-1, 2-1) in Dallas.

(16) MICHIGAN 85, (19) NORTHWESTERN 66: Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half as the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten) pulled away from the Wildcats (6-3, 3-2) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(21) MINNESOTA 77, (25) OHIO STATE 60: Liam Robbins had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Gophers (10-2, 2-2) in a win over the Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3) in Minneapolis.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UMASS LOWELL 5, MAINE 3: Andre Lee had two goals and two assists and the River Hawks (4-2, 2-1 Hockey East) used a three-goal third period to defeat the Black Bears (2-3, 0-2-1) in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Lowell broke a 2-2 tie with three goals in the first 5:03 of the third, from Carl Berglund, Lee and Connor Sodergren.

After setting up Charlie Levesque 2:10 into the game, Lee scored about two minutes later to make it 2-0.

Maine’s Brad Morrissey scored on a power play with 2:49 left in the first, and Ben Poisson tied it midway through the second.

Emil Westerlund added a power-play goal for Maine with about eight minutes left.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NORTHEASTERN 3, MAINE 0: Skylar Fontaine scored early in the second period, and Brooke Hobson and Ani Fitzgerald added third-period goals for the Huskies (2-1, 2-1 Hockey East) in a win over the Black Bears (4-3, 4-3) in Boston.

Maine goalie Loryn Porter finished with 44 saves.

« Previous