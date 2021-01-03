A plywood present sits Wednesday on the front lawn at Hunter Sweet’s home in Auburn. The local physician made the gift as a way to offer hope to his community. “We always decorate for the holidays, but I wanted to do something more symbolic this year,” Sweet said. “…We get to decide what is in the present. We get to put whatever inside the box that we want to.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Jalen Allison, left, records his friend, Lucas Smith, on Friday at Park and Spruce streets in Lewiston. The Lewiston residents were with a few others making movies for their social media pages. “We go all over the state but the best skating is right here in the skate park and around downtown,” Allison said as they rode off looking for other sweet spots. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Sheila and Charley Foley enjoy their sheep, which they say act like pets, at their farm in Poland on Wednesday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Richard Bragdon of Auburn finishes his 12th lap Tuesday around the Edward Little High School track in Auburn. The 70-year-old walks on the track from “spring to fall” to stay in shape. “I think this is the first time I have walked here in December. It’s usually covered in snow,” he said.  Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Skiers descend the Broadway Trail at Sunday River on Thursday night during a New Years’s Eve torchlight parade. The parade and fireworks ended at 9 p.m., in accordance with state guidelines. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Stina Maksimowicz and her son Lucasz, 7, skip rocks across the frozen surface of Pennesseewassee Lake in Norway on Wednesday afternoon. The two were enjoying the eerie echos made by the ice vibrations. While a small portion of the lake was barely frozen on the edges, the majority of the lake was still open water. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Kaylee Pendexter, 14, is pulled by her Siberian husky, Trixie, on Monday at Walton Elementary School in Auburn. Trixie has some experience with being on a dogsled team and listens to Pendexter’s commands of gee and haw, but is more of a family pet. Pendexter is a freshman at Edward Little High School in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

