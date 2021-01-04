Androscoggin County

• Marie Curtis, 31, of Scarborough, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:45 a.m. Monday at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Auburn

• Christopher Guimond, 35, of Lewiston on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Gamage Ave.

• Alyssa Frost, 29, of Auburn on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated criminal retaliation against a witness, informant, victim or juror, 12:32 a.m. Monday on 35B Winter St.

• Kristian Wands, 37, of Auburn on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3:11 a.m. Monday on 867 Minot Ave.

Lewiston

• Joshua Mills, 30, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 6 a.m. Monday on 35 Wood St.

