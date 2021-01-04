FARMINGTON — Police are investigating a break-in at a Perham Street residence where some items were broken and others strewn around, interim Police Chief Shane Cote said Monday.

A person checking on the house while the owners were away reported the burglary at about 1:27 p.m. Jan. 1.

Force was used to gain entry into the housebreak-in between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, Cote said.

Sgt. Edward Hastings IV, Detective Jacob Richards and officers Brandon Sholan and Ethan Boyd responded to investigate the burglary.

Police do not believe anything was taken, Cote said.

If anyone has any information about the break-in, they are asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.

