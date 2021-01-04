• Eric L. Seabolt, 48, Farmington, possession of firearm by prohibited person, Dec. 18 in Farmington, $3,000 bail, Maine State Police.

• Rick O. Soucy, 38, Farmington, domestic violence aggravated assault, criminal mischief, Dec. 21 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• William T. Cross, 37, Cheyenne, Wyoming, fugitive from justice, Dec. 21 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jacob R. Hine, 24, Livermore Falls, probation hold, Dec. 22 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Sharron E. Wallace, 33, Jay, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct-offensive words, gestures, violation condition of release, on Dec. 23 in Jay, $150 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Cody M. Jacques, 26, Jay, operating under the influence, Dec 24 in Jay, $150 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Amber D.R. Davis, 32, Stratton, operating under the influence, Dec. 27 in Eustis, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Todd B. Carson, 45, Wilton, tampering with witness, juror or victim, violation condition of release, unlawful possession schedule drug, on Dec. 29 in Wilton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jesse W. Duval, 45, Westminster, Massachusetts, aggravated assault, reckless conduct with dangerous weapon, Dec. 30 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Nathaniel L. Merchant, 34, Industry, domestic violence assault, Jan. 1 in Industry, $250 bail, Maine State Police.

• Brian A. Dalot, 33, Jay, domestic violence assault, Jan. 1 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

