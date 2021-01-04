LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will be asked Tuesday to consider taking $12,000 from a joint reserve account to buy and install a new basket strainer at the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

The strainer filters particulate matter from the plant effluent to be used as service water at the plant, according to Jay Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt.

The plant is scheduled to undergo a nearly $9.5 million upgrade this year. Livermore Falls owns the plant. Jay and Livermore Falls share the operation and maintenance cost based on the sewage flow from each town. This year, Jay’s share is 58.2% and Livermore Falls’ is 41.8%. The two towns will each pay half of the upgrade. All of Jay’s public sewage is treated at the plant.

Jay selectpersons unanimously approved the strainer purchase Dec. 28, contingent on Livermore Falls selectmen also approving the expense.

The basket strainer is connected to the inlet of a plant water system that doesn’t work. It was scheduled to be replaced as part of the watering system replacement this month. The current strainer is functioning through one of the two strainer ports but can’t be switched to the other port due to age and corrosion, according to Holt’s information provided to Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere and Livermore Falls interim Town Manager Amanda Allen.

“Although it will be good enough to get us through until a new unit can be installed, the existing strainer unit needs to be replaced,” according to Holt’s memo.

It will take about 12 weeks or more to receive a new strainer. Once it arrives, treatment plant staff will replace it and if needed, Brackett Mechanical Inc. of Jay will assist them.

The new unit cost is $9,771, plus about $300 for freight charges. The additional money is for mechanical services, if needed. There is about $244,000 in the joint reserve account, according to Holt.

