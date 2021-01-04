100 Years Ago: 1921

Mr. Guy P. Gannett and Mrs. Gannett will give a reception to Gov. and Mrs. Parkhurst on Thursday night at their home on State Street. A large number of invitations have been sent out. Gov. Parkhurst will have been duly installed as Governor only about eight hours before the reception begins. The reception is from 8 to 11 oclock, The Gannett home is a next-door neighbor of the Blaine Executive Mansion, which will probably not be the scene of further social functions until its upkeep status is determined by the legislature.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Tricia Nixon spent a fun weekend on Long Island then left Sunday with Ed Finch Cox to ski somewhere in New England. The president’s eldest daughter attended a house party Saturday at the country home of Cox’s parents. She left Sunday afternoon with Cox and his sister, Maizie, for an undisclosed ski resort. Miss Nixon and Cox, a former member of “Nader’s Raiders,” the consumer advocate team headed by Ralph Nader, are rumored to be engaged.

25 Years Ago: 1996

Jennifer Jordan, a junior at Edward Little High School in Auburn and student representative on the School Committee has been an avid golfer for years. Her resolution is to become part of next year’s state high school golf championship team.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: