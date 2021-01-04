LEWISTON — On Monday, the Maine Department of Human Services said two employees in the Main Street office tested positive for the coronavirus.

The office was closed as a precaution and to allow time for appropriate cleaning and sanitizing per guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement, DHHS said the Lewiston office is expected to reopen Tuesday to ensure continued access to critical benefits and services. Affected employees who are able to work remotely are doing so.

DHHS was informed of the positive COVID-19 test results Monday morning, and it notified the employees of the Lewiston office. DHHS is identifying close contacts of these individuals, who are isolating and were last in the office on Dec. 30-31.

Due to privacy requirements, DHHS is limited in releasing further information about these cases.

