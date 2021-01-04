PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 22 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-101 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

The Sixers swept the two-game set necessitated on the schedule this season because of the pandemic and beat the Hornets for the 13th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.

Embiid has been the biggest reason the Sixers are off to a 6-1 start in coach Doc Rivers’ first season. Perhaps motived by the birth of his son, reinvigorated under a new coaching staff or both, the 26-year-old has seemingly harnessed his talent and developed into a workload-heavy force on both sides off the ball.

MAGIC 103, CAVALIERS 83: Aaron Gordon broke out of a shooting slump with 6-of-9 sniping from 3-point range and scored a season-high 24 points, leading Orlando to a win over Cleveland in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando (5-2) snapped a two-game losing streak that had followed four straight victories to open the season. The Magic made a season-high 15 3-pointers, easily surpassing their previous season high of 11. Orlando entered the game 30th in the NBA in 3-point makes per game with nine.

Gordon entered the game having made just three of 20 3-point attempts. He tied a career best with the six made 3s midway through the third quarter. Gordon scored 13 points in the third as the Magic broke open a close game. He also grabbed a season-best 11 rebounds.

HEAT 118, THUNDER 90: Kelly Olynyk became the latest option in Miami’s starting lineup. He made a case to stick around.

Olynyk made five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points, Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 20 on 9-for-10 shooting and the Heat beat Oklahoma City in Miami.

Miami has played six games, alternating losses then wins in all six, and has used a different starting five every time.

Jimmy Butler scored 18 points for Miami, which used a 20-0 third quarter run to turn what was a four-point game into a runaway. Olynyk had 11 points in that spurt, including three 3-pointers, and the Heat stretched the lead to 35 — their biggest such cushion of the young season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points for the Thunder, who sat their starters in the fourth quarter. Darius Bazley scored 16 and Luguentz Dort scored 12 for Oklahoma City.

KNICKS 113, HAWKS 108: Julius Randle scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Austin Rivers hit a huge 3-pointer and New York rallied to a win in Atlanta.

Taking their second straight home loss after a 4-1 start to the season, the Hawks squandered a 13-point lead early in the second half and faded in the the closing minutes.

De’Andre Hunter brought Atlanta to 107-106 on a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining, but Rivers answered with a trey of his own to give the Knicks some breathing room. Randle sealed it, tipping in an offensive rebound after Rivers missed on a drive.

NOTES

COVID-19: The NBA is adopting a tougher policy regarding masks, telling teams that players on the active roster will have to wear the face coverings in the bench area until they enter games.

That memo, obtained by The Associated Press, was released on the same day the Brooklyn Nets ruled All-Star forward Kevin Durant out for Tuesday’s game against Utah in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols for dealing with coronavirus.

Among the new rules, which take effect Tuesday: players who are dressed for games and eligible to participate must wear a face mask until they enter the game, all players and coaches must wear face masks when outside the team environment if they are around other players and coaches, and players must report the names of any private trainer, therapist, chiropractor or other specialist who they work with outside of the team facility.

SPURS: San Antonio point guard Derrick White is out indefinitely after breaking his left second toe.

White had offseason surgery on the same toe, but the Spurs said Monday the fracture is a new injury.

