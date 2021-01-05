Charges

Lewiston

• Victor Dudley, 52, 193 Holland St., Lewiston, on a charge of assaulting medical staff and violating conditions of release, 11:41 p.m. Monday at 300 Main St.

• Caitlyn Thomas, 22, 78 Charles St., Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespass, 10:21 a.m. Tuesday at 78 Charles St.

• Kyle Edwards, 27, 11 Bearce St., Auburn, on a charges of eluding officer, reckless conduct with deadly weapon, theft, driving to endanger, probation hold, 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Hogan Road, Lewiston.

• Hayley Flynn, 32, 82 Winter St., Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:15 p.m. Monday at Baird Street, Lewiston.

Androscoggin County

• Paul Fitzherbert, 45, 670 Turner St., Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:40 p.m. Monday, at 27 Minot Ave., Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Edwin Longley, 65, 107 Snell Road, Turner, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, at 107 Snell Road, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dan Patten, 69, 69 Gothic St., Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Main Street, Poland, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

