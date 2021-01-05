DEAR SUN SPOTS: Here’s a real good old-fashioned raisin pie recipe. The first time I made it was in 1961. I use the ready-made pastry as it saves a lot of work.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cook 2 cups of seeded raisins in 2 cups of boiling water for about 5 minutes or until tender. Combine ½ cup sugar and 2 tablespoons flour and stir into the cooked raisins. Continue to cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture begins to boil then cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in ½ cup chopped nuts, if using, 2 teaspoons lemon rind and 3 tablespoons of lemon juice.

Pour the hot filling into a 9-inch pastry-lined pie plate. Cover with top crust and cut small slits on top to vent the pie. I also brush a little milk all over top of the crust. Bake for 30-40 minutes. — Irene, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Here is a recipe for Sour Cream Raisin Pie. I’ve been making this for my husband for over 50 years and it’s a favorite. It’s very easy so I hope the reader who is looking for raisin pie will try it.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place 1 cup raisins and enough water to cover them in a small saucepan then bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and set aside to soak for a few minutes.

In another large saucepan, combine 2/3 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons cornstarch, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon cloves and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Stir in 1 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup milk until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low then cook and stir for 2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat.

Stir a small amount of hot filling into a small bowl containing 3 beaten egg yolks that are at room temperature then add this mixture back into the saucepan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cooking and stirring for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Drain raisins, reserving 1/2 cup liquid. Gently stir liquid into filling. Add raisins, and 1/2 cup walnuts, if using. Pour into pie shell.

For the meringue, in a small bowl, beat 3 egg whites and 1/4 teaspoon salt on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in 6 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, on high speed of electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Spread over hot filling, bringing edges of the meringue to seal over the crust.

Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour then refrigerate for 1-2 hours before serving. Refrigerate leftovers. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: These recipes are in response to a request in the Dec. 16 Sun Spots for raisin pie. The writer was asking for someone to make her a pie, and she did find that special someone through Sun Spots!

These helpful readers who sent in two variations of raisin pie recipes are helpful as well. I had no idea there was such a thing as raisin pie but it sounds delicious and cozy so I’m going to give these recipes a whirl. How about the rest of you?

