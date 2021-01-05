Tuesday, January 5

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Clemson

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne

ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama

ESPNU — Kansas State at Texas Tech

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Miami

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Michigan State

ESPNU — Memphis at Central Florida

FS1 — Connecticut at Marquette

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi State

10 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Texas Christian

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Tennessee (Martin) at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — The 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony

IIHF HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Portland

TENNIS

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

