Tuesday, January 5
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Clemson
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne
ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama
ESPNU — Kansas State at Texas Tech
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Miami
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Rutgers at Michigan State
ESPNU — Memphis at Central Florida
FS1 — Connecticut at Marquette
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi State
10 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Texas Christian
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Tennessee (Martin) at Louisville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — The 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony
IIHF HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta
9:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — LA Lakers at Memphis
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Portland
TENNIS
1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

