Two motor vehicle accidents closed parts of Interstate 95 down on Tuesday morning between Sidney and Waterville.

Katherine England, spokesperson for Maine State Police, said in an email on Tuesday morning that the agency is responding to two separate incidents, but did not have any additional information at the time as crews were still responding to the scene.

At mile marker 113 northbound, there is a car fire involving a vehicle that contains ammunition. That section of the interstate was temporarily closed but reopened around 8:30 a.m.

In Waterville, at mile marker 130 southbound, crews are responding to a crash involving a tractor-trailer, which was shut down and now open to one lane.

This story will be updated.

