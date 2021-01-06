Lexus Eirby, 20, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Oct. 16, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

John L. Oberton, 28, Wilton, unlawful possession of heroin on Oct. 17, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Eric Wilkins, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 21, 2018, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Maurice E. Gazaille Jr., 42, Cape Elizabeth, unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 380 days.

Tristam D. McNeill, 35, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Oct. 18, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Daniel Delisle, 44, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Oct. 24, 2018, fined $500, sentenced to 96 days, license suspended 150 days.

Robert J. Stanton, 67, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 1, 2018, sentenced to 126 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Sarah R. Stone, 39, Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Julia M. Boles, 29, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 7, 2018, found guilty, 19 hours community service.

Raymond Collins, 57, Lewiston, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Oct. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

John Thibodeau, 31, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on Sept. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Philip W. Cormier, 53, Lewiston, two counts operating under the influence on Oct. 25, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

James R. Hill, 31, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Oct. 31, 2018, dismissed.

Maimuna A. Mohamed, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Oct. 23, 2018, and Nov. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months; second charge dismissed.

Timothy Mosher 59, Smithfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, and violating condition of release on Nov. 2, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Peter Baizley, 20, Poland, eluding an officer on Sept. 18, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 11 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Maleek Dias, 20, Auburn, sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14 on Oct. 16, 2018, gross sexual assault on Oct. 26, 2018, unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching on Oct. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days.

Kenneth E. Pulsifer, 29, Lewiston, organized retail theft and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 1, 2018, first charge sentenced to nine months one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge sentenced to nine months one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Anthony W. Stark, 51, Madison, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, and attaching false plates on Oct. 17, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Susan Hiscock, 66, Livermore, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Sept. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Frank L. Lynch, 35, Leeds, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by deception and misuse of identification on Aug. 6, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Wesley J. Jackson, 39, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault on Nov. 10, 2018, sentenced to 270 days with all but three days suspended, probation two years.

Tara Nguyen, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Oct. 4, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Tara Nguyen, 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Sept. 13, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days, restitution $26.61.

Raquel Dillingham, 27, Lisbon, forgery on Jan. 3, 2017, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,078.73.

Lucas Labbe, 24, Turner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Nov. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Martez Proctor, 27, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation and operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Michael McDonald, 23, Brunswick, eluding an officer on Nov. 24, 2018, probation revocation, probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Samantha R. Tremblay, 30, Portland, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Abby Hayford, 29, Turner, operating under the influence, prior, endangering the welfare of a child and driving to endanger on Nov. 18, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Angela L. Biel, 42, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Dec. 1, 2018, dismissed.

Paul A. Pepin, 36, Greene, two counts operating under the influence on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Robert Hutter, 46, Turner, theft by deception and misuse of identification on July 20, 2018, two counts misuse of identification on July 21, 2018, misuse of identification on Aug. 11, 12 and July 29, 2018, two counts of misuse of identification on Aug. 3, 4, 10, 2018, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 4, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed; seventh charge dismissed; eighth charge dismissed; ninth charge dismissed; 10th charge dismissed; 11th charge dismissed; 12th charge dismissed; 13th charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; 14th charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jada Caron, 24, Auburn, reckless conduct and assault on Oct. 15, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Abubaker Omar, 41, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Sept. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Nicole M. Marr, 36, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation and operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Felicia Larocque, 24, Lisbon, assault on Oct. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Sonya D. Chandler, 33, Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Samantha Zeininger, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 15, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 37 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tia Wright, 35, South Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days, restitution $43.97.

James T. Birkbeck III, 46, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Dec. 8, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to two years six months, probation revoked.

Krysta E. Clark, 32, Poland, operating under the influence on Dec. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 364 days with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Zachary Kilton, 26, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,465.

William Noddin, 55, Lisbon Falls, discharge of firearm or crossbow near dwelling on Dec. 7, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Cory J. Lagner, 33, Auburn, driving to endanger and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Dec. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 90 days.

Dustin G. Gilbert, 34, Greene, domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Dec. 12, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced to 364 days with all but 238 days suspended, probation one year; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 180 days; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Holly S. McCauley, 32, Lisbon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and criminal trespass on Dec. 15, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $200.

Lisa A. Vivenzio, 48, Mount Vernon, operating under the influence, prior, on Dec. 24, 2018, fined $700, sentenced to 30 days, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Cody Hilliard, 25, Leeds, domestic violence assault, priors, on Dec. 27, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Chase H. Hart, 22, Poland, failure to register vehicle and violating condition of release on Dec. 8, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Stanley R. Nezol, 31, Lisbon, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Jamie W. Luce, 47, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, and violating condition of release on Jan. 5, 2019, first charge fined $1,000, sentenced to six months; second charge sentenced to 60 days.

Logan M. Brown, endangering the welfare of a child and assault on Jan. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Zachary G. Mitchell, 25, Topsham, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Nov. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Louis J. Zucco, 39, Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Jan. 7, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Christopher M. Ridley, 42, Lisbon Falls, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Jan. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Dale P. Dill, 68, Turner, operating after habitual offender revocation on Jan. 10, 2019, dismissed.

Devid Tardiff, 25, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Jan. 11, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Michael Demarest, 24, Lisbon, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Celcio Jose, 21, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 21, 2018, filed.

Michael Demarest, 24, Lisbon, hunting deer after having killed one, failure to timely register bear, deer moose, turkey, and exceeding bag limit on deer on Nov. 19, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge found guilty, fined $250; third charge dismissed.

Anthony W. Gallo, 33, Lewiston, failure to report on Jan. 5, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Sidney P. Lord II, 30, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 6, 2018, dismissed.

James K. Carver, 38, Ellsworth, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Jan. 19, 2019, first charge fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but 234 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $519.99; second charge sentenced to 30 days.

Dylan J. Beaulieu, 28, Livermore Falls, failure to stop for officer on Jan. 19, 2019, found guilty.

Michael McNamara, 27, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Jan. 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Michael G. Murphy, 31, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation on Dec. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 90 days.

Jamie L. Childs, 36, Lewiston, theft by deception on Oct. 6, 2018, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation, restitution $1,000.

Roger J. Gagnon Jr., 49, Poland, reckless conduct on Aug. 6, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Breanna Lemieux, 28, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 9, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Sonya D. Chandler, 33, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 4, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, restitution $1,800.

Robert Donovan, 38, Mechanic Falls, operating after habitual offender revocation on Jan. 27, 2019, dismissed.

Richard Bergeron, 53, Casco, operating under the influence, prior, on Nov. 2, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to five months, probation partially revoked.

Kheyro Jama, 43, Lewiston, falsifying physical evidence, giving false information or motor vehicle accident and operating after registration suspended on Jan. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $100.

Jay York, 62, Turner, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Jan. 11, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Autumn Dean, 33, Durham, endangering the welfare of a child on Jan. 12, 2019, dismissed.

Robert True, 49, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Jan. 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced to 45 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Joseph Kirmes, 60, Stoneham, operating under the influence on Dec. 29, 2018, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Scott A. Marchant, 47, Brunswick, operating under the influence on Jan. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Gregory Jackson, 56, Mechanic Falls, terrorizing on Jan. 13, 2019, dismissed.

Justin A.P. Johnson, 27, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and possessing suspended driver license on Jan. 29, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Dylan Tessier, 21, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Jan. 11, 2019, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Bryan Danse, 40, Lisbon, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, obstructing report of a crime, illegal possession of firearm and domestic violence assault, priors, on |Feb. 23, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Yoel Joaquin-Peguero, 29, Roxbury, MA, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Nov. 6, 14, Dec. 3, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 18 months; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 18 months; third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 18 months; fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 18 months.

Daniel R. Turner, 33, Turner, two counts burglary, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, two counts criminal mischief and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 19, 2019, first charge sentenced to three years; second charge sentenced to three years; third charge sentenced to three years; fourth charge sentenced to three years; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed; seventh charge dismissed.

Chad Tremblay, 29, Turner, unauthorized dissemination of private images and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 3, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Justin C. Wing, 34, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on March 1, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400; second charge dismissed.

Angela L. Biel, 42, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on Feb. 27, 2019; all charges dismissed.

Shauna M. Mercier, 34, Turner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 1, 2019, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days with all but three days suspended, probation one year.

James Lewis, 28, Lisbon, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Feb. 23, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

William C. Maines, 31, Harpswell, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 48 hours.

Samantha Zeininger, 37, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on Dec. 12, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 37 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Justin Dunn, 41, Auburn, assault on Feb. 1, 2019, fined $300.

Steven Ridlon, 77, Wales, unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and domestic violence assault on Aug. 8, 2018, first charge sentenced to 42 months with all but 30 days suspended, probation six years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Betty Sue Higgins, 63, Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 17, 2018, sentenced to three years with all but four months suspended, probation four years, restitution $7,605.86, 200 hours community service.

Dana Cobb, 43, Bath, operating under the influence, prior, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on March 1, 2019, first charge fined $700, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended three years; second charge sentenced to 10 days; third charge dismissed; fourth charge sentenced to 10 days.

Shakila J. Eirby, 30, Lewiston, failure to stop, provide information on Feb. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Katherine A. Freve, 27, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 12, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300 with all suspended.

Tyler M. Birkbeck, 24, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at a private place on March 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Jeanna B. Marcotte, 36, Westport, Conn., assault on an emergency medical care provider and assault on Feb. 19, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Carl Vincent, 48, Sabattus, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on March 16, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty.

Jerry P. Smith, 53, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence, prior, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, and violating condition of release on March 17, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $700, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 15 days.

Debra Thomas, 54, Turner, domestic violence assault on March 17, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 200 days, probation partially revoked.

Paul D. Champagne, 56, Auburn, terrorizing and violating condition of release on Feb. 1, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Max L. Gbetibouo, 47, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on Feb. 2, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Jeremy J. Dustin, 43, Oxford, failure to report on Jan. 11, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 21 days.

Roland G. Roy Jr., 45, Lewiston, failure to report on Jan. 10, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 21 months.

Maslah Aliyow, 23, Lewiston, unlawful possession of cocaine base on March 21, 2019, fined $400 with all but $240 suspended, sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $240.

Breanna Lemieux, 28, Litchfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 14, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

John F. Politano, 37, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on March 20, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 15 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Mathieu R. Grenier, 32, Auburn, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief on Feb. 23, 2019, and tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim on March 13, 2019, second charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Angela L. Biel, 42, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on March 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to nine months with all but 79 days suspended, probation one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 79 days.

Katherine A. Freve, 37, Lisbon Falls, violating condition of release on March 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Alicia Stevens, 27, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 21, 2019, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and assault on March 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to two days; third charge found guilty, fined $300 with all suspended, sentenced to two days.

Jodi J. McNally, 23, Benedicta, domestic violence terrorizing, obstructing report of a crime and criminal mischief on March 22, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $500, restitution $500.

Nubia Beasley-Bartee, 22, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 24, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Chelsea Vattes, 28, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation on March 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Nathan A. Elliott, 29, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on March 9, 2019, dismissed.

Grace E. Higgins, 19, Livermore, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on March 6, 2019, filed.

Douglas Doyle, 55, Lisbon, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on March 23, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ryan D. Libby, 41, Turner, operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle on March 8, 2019, first charge fined $700, sentence to six months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Yousef M. Sheikh, 32, Portland, using counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker on March 16, 2019, filed.

Brandi L. Clukey, 32, Greene, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Jessica Vennell, 29, Hartford, operating under the influence, prior, and driving to endanger on Feb. 14, 2019, first charge fined $900, sentenced to 10 months with all but 20 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; second charge $575, license suspended 30 days.

Amantino Lopes, 31, Lewiston, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on March 29, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Bruce A. Fournier, 44, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violating condition of release, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and criminal forfeiture of property on April 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to two years with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty.

Brian P. Benson, 43, Lewiston, operating under the influence on March 30, 2019, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Reilley J. Lombardi, 26, Dixfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on March 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Tracy Tarbox, 47, Lisbon Falls, assault on June 10, 2019, fined $300, sentenced to 364 days with all but 90 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Catherine Rousseau, 58, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 13, 2016, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation three years, restitution $2,000.

Shawna Thibodeau, 34, Auburn, burglary and two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation three years, restitution $364.14; second charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation three years, restitution $364.14; third charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation three years, restitution $364.14.

Kenyen C. Moore, 40, Lewiston, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on April 2, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $18,753.89.

Cassandra J. Alexander, 35, Auburn, operating under the influence on April 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Charis Doyle, 32, Norway, operating under the influence on April 6, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, attaching false plates and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on March 19, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Christopher J. Burnham, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault on April 9, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Robert J. Stanton, 67, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 24, 2019, sentenced to 126 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Miguel A. Roman Jr., 43, Wilton, violating condition of release on April 10, 2019, dismissed.

Jada Caron, 24, Lewiston, drinking in public, two counts refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and violating condition of release on April 14, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Nathan D. St. Laurent, 27, Greene, operating under the influence on April 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended 150 days.

Pierre Musafiri, 22, Lewiston, assault on April 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to seven days.

Ronald Alston, 46, Auburn, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on April 18, 2019, first charge fined $400, sentenced to two years; second charge fined $400, sentenced to two years.

Jorge A. Gonzalez, 29, Rumford, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime and criminal mischief on April 11, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 25 days suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 25 days; third charge dismissed.

Kelly L. Nabarowsky, 39, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on April 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

John B. Bell III, 38, Minot, two counts gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact on April 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to seven years with all but two years six months suspended, probation three years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Philip Fleming, 39, Mexico, operating under the influence and two counts violating condition of release on March 22, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to five days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Lawrence W. Peaco, 66, New Gloucester, operating under the influence on Feb. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Sierra J. McDaniels, 24, Waterford, operating under the influence on April 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Tiffany Morin, 32, Lisbon, unlawful possession of cocaine base, priors, on March 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 100 days.

Nathanial L. Baril, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on March 7, 8, and 13, 2019, theft by deception, priors, on March 7, 8, and 14, 2019, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and two counts of theft by deception, priors, on March 14, 2019, first charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; third charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fourth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; fifth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; sixth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; seventh charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; eighth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; ninth charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; 10th charge sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 25, 2019, dismissed.

Kirk Jones, 59, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on April 28, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Luke J. Lebel, 26, Saco, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 10, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Lorraine Heikkinen, 69, Lewiston, operating under the influence on April 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Anthony Choiniere, 38, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening on May 2, 2019, dismissed.

John McKenna, 40, Poland, domestic violence terrorizing on May 5, 2019, probation revocation on May 5, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 268 days, probation revoked.

Melissa J. Boucher, 45, South Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 28, 2019, found guilty, restitution $200, unconditional discharge.

Tyler L. Mason, 24, Auburn, disorderly conduct, fighting, on May 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $154.17.

Joseph Poliquin, 43, Lewiston, falsifying physical evidence on May 6, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 73 days.

Zachery M. Cote, 20, Hudson, Fla., sexual exploitation of a minor on Jan. 2, 2019, dismissed.

Mathieu R. Grenier, 32, Auburn, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 1, 2019, second charge dismissed.

Jessica L. Harvey, 32, Canton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours.

Elizabeth D. Rose, 43, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on May 10, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation revoked.

Christina Pratt, 37, Bowdoin, operating under the influence, prior, on May 4, 2019, fined $700, sentenced to 21 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

John J. Dewar, 55, Brunswick, aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug on May 13, 2019, dismissed.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release on May 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 45 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Clarissa Tobey, 29, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on May 12 and 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; second charge dismissed; third charge unconditional discharge; fourth charge dismissed.

Michael A. Scheib, 36, Auburn, two counts operating under the influence, driving to endanger, failure to stop, remain, provide information and failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth on May 13, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $250; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Gary W. Dorian, 57, Jay, aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, priors, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release and domestic violence assault, priors, on May 21, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 months; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days; sixth charge dismissed.

Elaine Havens, 34, Gorham, operating under the influence on May 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Larisha Herrick, 21, Turner, domestic violence assault on May 21, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two days, probation one year.

Christine M. Obie, 51, Lewiston, operating under the influence on May 18, 2019 and driving to endanger on May 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Travis Bright, 25, Bowdoinham, violating condition of release on May 15, 2019, dismissed.

Jamie Carniello, 42, Litchfield, operating under the influence on May 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Richard E. Tayman Jr., 48, Oxford, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 15, 2019, third charge dismissed.

Breanna Demmons, 28, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on April 9, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year.

Michael D. Iannotti, 43, Sabattus, domestic violence assault, priors, on May 25, 2019, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years.

Alexander J. Tyburski, 32, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on March 30, 2019, filed.

Michael S. Sargent, 54, Livermore, violating protection from abuse order on May 25, 2019, found guilty.

Lexie Dorey, 23, Lewiston, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on April 7, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Asho A. Omar, 25, Blaine, MN, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth on May 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 96 hours; second charge found guilty, fined $500; third charge dismissed.

Terry G. Verrill, 27, Poland, operating under the influence on May 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Kyle R. Todte, 27, Bowdoin, failure to register vehicle on April 15, 2019, dismissed.

Gary N. Dorian, 57, Jay, violating condition of release on April 24, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Angela L. Biel, 42, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on March 11, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Tawny L. Delano, 53, Lewiston, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on May 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 24 hours; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 24 hours.

Natasha L. Tillberg, 32, Bryant Pond, assault on May 27, 2019, dismissed.

Mickiel James, 32, Lewiston, theft of services and violating condition of release on May 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended.

Nathan Cagnon, 23, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and possessing suspended driver’s license on April 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

Tyler E. Poliquin-Thomas, 24, Otisfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 23, 24, and 25, 2019, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 179 days, probation revoked; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 179 days, probation revoked; third charge sentenced to 179 days, probation revoked.

Mathieu R. Grenier, 32, Auburn, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 20, 2019.

Jeffrey M. Gagne, 42, Lewiston, burglary on May 27, 2019, sentenced to 100 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Demetrius Davenport, 32, Auburn, domestic violence assault, priors, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on June 4, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Norman Child Jr., 39, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 10, 2019, dismissed.

Alex M. Robinson, 31, Lewiston, terrorizing and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on April 24, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release on May 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 45 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Traekarl M. Solomon, 30, Lewiston, two counts aggravated assault and assault on June 1, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 10 months.

Erika Haines, 30, Poland, hindering apprehension or prosecution on June 1, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Keagan J. Deslauriers, 24, Lisbon Falls, two counts reckless conduct on March 21, 2017, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to one year with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year.

Michael Fitzpatrick, 50, Lewiston, two counts operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked on May 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250; third charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Renae N. Hamel, 32, Litchfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth on May 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced to two days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Jeremy Hilts, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 13, 2019, sentenced to two years with all but 60 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,555.

Travis R. Young, 48, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 14 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,555.

Tina Lagasse, 55, Lewiston, forgery and theft by receiving stolen property on May 16, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Nathaniel P. Smith, 35, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting, on May 4, 2019, dismissed.

Debra Thomas, 54, Turner, domestic violence assault on June 1, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 200 days, probation partially revoked.

Nicholas Robbins, 32, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 13, 2109, probation revocation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Dyanna M. Jackson, 35, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on June 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Karrissa J. Bryant, 26, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on May 13, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Anthony Choiniere, 38, Lewiston, violating condition of release on June 14, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Luke R. Watson, 23, Poland, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on June 13, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Norman E. Smith, 53, New Gloucester, operating under the influence on June 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Shawn A. Cyr, 34, Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on June 12, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed.

Donald A. Fisher, 53, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on June 9, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Wanda Ortiz, 47, Gardiner, operating under the influence on June 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Omar Abdirahman, 21, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on June 5, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Paul N. Libby, 39, Buckfield, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 14, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Brianna L. LeClair, 28, Wales, operating under the influence on June 8, 2019, fined $500, sentenced to 14 days, license suspended 150 days.

Marc E. Montreuil, 47, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of cocaine base on June 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to one year with all but 77 days suspended, probation one year.

Jennifer Albert, 40, Auburn, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Jonathan D. Gordon, 20, Turner, criminal trespass on May 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Zane K. Randall, 24, Poland, operating vehicle without license on May 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Scott W. Childs, 49, Greene, operating under the influence and operating after registration suspended on March 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

David Glenn, 43, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on June 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; second charge dismissed.

David Glenn, 43, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on June 12, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Nicholas Morrow, 33, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, driving to endanger, failure to stop for officer, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, on June 21, 2019.

Britney Richardson, 29, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 9, 2019, filed.

Jonathan A. Diaz, 35, Lewiston, failure to comply with sex offender registry act on Dec. 10, 2018, and June 10, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days; second charge dismissed.

Britny Riddle, 31, Bath, domestic violence assault on March 29, 2019, dismissed.

Abdi M. Kilas, 21, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property on June 21 and 22, 2018, and two counts theft by receiving stolen property on June 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Quincy J. McLaughlin, 27, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 3, 2019, found guilty, restitution $60.78, 20 hours community service.

Liban Negeye, 22, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property on June 17 and 21, 2019, two counts theft by receiving stolen property on June 18 and 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed; sixth charge dismissed.

Renae N. Hamel, 32, Litchfield, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on June 10, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to three days; second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Adriane H. Kramer, 48, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 1, 2019, filed.

Darnell J. Coolidge, 56, Litchfield, failure to register vehicle on June 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Nathan Cote, 30, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on June 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.