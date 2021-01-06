Charges

Lewiston

• Devon McPhail, 22, of 79 Hacker Road, Brunswick, on charges of unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 1:42 a.m. Wednesday at 2 College St.

Androscoggin County

• Jessica Rogers, 36, of 135 Bartlett St., Lewiston, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in Lisbon.

