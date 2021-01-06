Happy Final Goodbye to 2020! Do you believe it, the year of our discontent is in the books and now on to 2021! I read that this is the longest and the shortest year we have experienced. I feel that way, weird would be a better word though. It has been a very WEIRD year! Returning to the way we all lived before this earth shattering event may look a bit different and unusual but safeguarding everyone’s health is the number one achievement. I wish all of you the very best in 2021, as usual, count your blessings and keep moving forward!

Many of us, myself included, have found pleasure in cooking. I have missed taking cooking classes but thanks to Utube and cooking channels, the internet and my friend the chef, there has been hope. Ham is a very popular Christmas dinner mainstay, this soup will make use of your leftovers and will be comforting on cold winter nights. Here is a recipe I think you will like, tune into some upbeat music and have fun in the kitchen! P.S. I got an air fryer for Christmas, more fun to follow! Bon Appetit!

Ham and Potato Soup

Ingredients:

1 onion finely chopped

⅓ cup butter

1 large carrot. peeled and diced

½ cup diced celery

3 cups, peeled and diced potatoes

4 cloves garlic, minced and finely chopped

1½ cups cooked ham. diced (more if you have it!)

⅓ cup flour

2 cups low sodium chicken stock

2 teaspoons chicken bouillon

2 cups milk

salt and pepper

Prepare:

1.Heat butter in pot, saute celery, onion, carrots until soft.

2. Add the ham and potatoes, cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic saute until fragrant.

3. Mix the flour through and stir.

4. Add the liquids, stir and increase heat. Bring to a bowl until potatoes are cooked.

5. Reduce heat, add milk and sir until thickened.

6. Taste test and add salt and pepper. SERVE!

