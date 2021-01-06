MECHANIC FALLS — Six parishioners who attended Mass at Our Lady of Ransom Church have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting it and its sister church, St. Catherine of Sienna in Norway, to close temporarily.

The two Catholic churches are part of the St. Theresa of Calcutta parish.

According to a letter posted on the parish website, the six parishioners tested positive over the past three weeks.

“Therefore, out of caution and in accordance with Maine Center for Disease Control, there will be no Masses or other activities at (Our Lady of Ransom) or at St. Catherine of Sienna church until further notice,” the letter said. “Unfortunately, we anticipate the churches will be closed for at least two weeks.”

Anyone who attended Mass with one of the infected parishioners has been or soon will be notified, according to the site.

“So far, those individuals in our parish who tested positive for COVID-19 are experiencing only mild symptoms,” the letter said. “We pray for them and for others infected or worried about the coronavirus.”

The outbreak comes as Maine continues to see hundreds of new cases a day. On Wednesday, Maine recorded 525 new cases and three deaths.

