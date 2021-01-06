DIXFIELD — As the world was welcoming the 21st century, Dixfield Congregational Church members were welcoming their new pastor, the Rev. John Gensel. Twenty years later, and after 900-plus sermons, as well as numerous weddings, funerals and counseling sessions, they are wishing him farewell as he begins his journey into retirement.

A drive-thru farewell will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the King Hiram Lodge parking lot on Rte. 2 in Mexico. The storm date will be Saturday, Jan. 16. Cards and gifts will be welcome.

Under Gensel’s leadership the church has experienced many physical changes, including a parking lot for the handicapped behind the church. The interior saw a new organ, sound system, flooring, paint, bathrooms, office, heating systems and other cosmetic improvements. Attendance grew from the usual 10-20 to 50-60 in pre-virus days.