The defeated sitting president and his moribund rag-tag legal team — having not found “standing” in better than 60 lawsuits of elections supervisors and secretaries of state, along with other states and attorneys general bringing legal challenges against other states closely won by Biden to SCOTUS, as well as recounts, audits, and bogus claims of (unproven) fraud — is kind of screwed.

This is the “John Brown and the boys holed up in the armory at Harpers Ferry” moment in this sordid affair. A last ditch suit — which Trump’s own vice president wanted nothing to do with, and told the judge so — that was brought by janissary U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Louisiana, just got thrown out by a Trump-appointed judge. What’s left to disenfranchise 81 million Biden-Harris voters?

Voila, in a blatant violation of the Insurrection Act 18 US Code 2385, both Gohmert and the sitting president call for an army of bully boys to flood the nation’s Capitol the day of the certification by a joint Congress, with Pence presiding, and do what the Proud Boys do best at the behest of these two: riot.

That’s right, the president’s sedition is so inclined as to demand bloodshed in the streets of his own Capitol. I quote Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, reprimanding Gohmert and Senate colleagues who are party to sabotaging the fair elections: “Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government.”

“Stand down,” and hit the bricks, Mr. President.

Jon St. Laurent, North Bridgton

