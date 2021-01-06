100 Years Ago: 1921

Miss Edna Pierre who is coming to Lewiston with the George M. Cohan production of “Mary,” at the Empire theater, next week, will be guest during her stay of Miss Dorothy Porter. Miss Porter and Miss Pierre were schoolmates together in New York and dancing partners in many church socials and entertainment there. Miss Porter was then studying aesthetic dancing under the direction of Prof. A. Grau.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Michael Novicki, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Novicki Jr., of 44 McArthur Ave., Lewiston, visited the nation’s capital last week and was accompanied by his uncle, Sen. Thomas J. Mclntyre, to the office of Maine Senator Muskie of Maine.

25 Years Ago: 1996

The Postal Service is memorializing leather jackets, drive-ins and “living on the edge.” Postmaster General Marvin Runyon unveiled the new James Dean stamp at a ceremony Wednesday at the Planet Hollywood restaurant. The stamp, which goes on sale in June, is the second in the Postal Service’s “Legends of Hollywood” series. The first was 1996’s Marilyn Monroe stamp.

