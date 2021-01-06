VIENNA – Malcolm “Mick” L. Bransky, 82, of Vienna died Jan. 3, 2021 at his home following a long illness. He was born Feb. 9, 1938 in Chicago, the son of Walter and Helen (Lindner) Bransky.

Mick attended schools in Illinois and completed his undergraduate and graduate training with a doctorate of education. He came to Maine to visit on vacation and fell in love with the area. While he was here, he visited the University of Maine in Farmington and obtained a position on the academic staff. He taught Early Childhood Education for nearly 25 years before retiring. He also had a small practice as a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Mick met his wife Betsy in 1997. They married in 1998 and moved into Mick’s home together in Vienna. His true joy came from puttering around their property, doing maintenance and “getting wood in”.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Bransky of Vienna; his brother, Jeffrey Bransky of Chicago; two stepsons, Joshua Butler of the greater London Area, UK and Caleb and his wife, Erica, of Randolph, Vt.; and two grandchildren, Aila and Quentin. He is predeceased by his parents.

Cremation is cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington.

A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to the

Vienna Union Hall, c/o Sarah Firth,

77 Mountain Rd.,

Vienna ME 04360.