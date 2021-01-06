AUBURN – Margaret (Blanchard) Berry, 91 passed away on Dec. 30, 2020 at home with her daughters Jane and Nancy, as well as her dear friend Sherry Vermette, by her side.

She was born in Auburn on Nov. 6, 1929 to Henrietta (Ames) Blanchard and Daniel Blanchard.

She graduated from Edward Little High School in the class of 1947.

Margaret was married to Paul R. Berry on August 30, 1950 and enjoyed 52 years together until his death in 2002.

Margaret had a strong love of music which started as a child when she learned to play the trombone.

Margaret taught all the brass instruments for many decades, first at several schools then when her children arrived, she taught at home. After Paul passed you could find her playing in numerous local bands: Auburn Community Concert Band, Fanfare Band and filled in at Bath and Westbrook Community Bands and anywhere that a trombone player was needed.

Margaret was very active throughout her life. She worked alongside Paul during their marriage running the Berry Farm and Vegetable Stand and their snowplowing business. She was a Girl Scout leader when Nancy was a Girl Scout. Margaret was a member of the West Auburn Congregational Church where she held many roles. Margaret had a strong faith and knew she was heading home.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane Dinsmore and husband Carl of Auburn, Nancy Massucco and husband Walter of Center Conway, N.H.; brother, James Blanchard, Supply, N.C., special friends, James Gardner, Charles Marshall, Jonathan Richards, and Louise Genussa; along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Paul; son in-law Henry Harlow; sister Julia Oakes (Richard), brothers, Austin Blanchard (Delores), Ralph Blanchard (Elizabeth) and sister-in-law, Mary Blanchard.

Online condolences may be left for Margaret’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

The family would like to thank CMMC Oncology dept. Dr. Erikson and Dr. Skelton; Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice especially Aimee her nurse who helped make it possible to keep Margaret at home during her last days. Also, Nancy’s friend Jerry Hembree RN who dropped everything to drive over from New Hampshire to spend the last night with the family and help Margaret have a peaceful passing. Along with all those that have touched Margaret’s life.

A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when we can all get together to celebrate a life well lived, with interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

Margaret requested that donations in her memory can be sent to:

Auburn Community Concert Band

P.O. Box 138

Auburn, ME 04212-0138 or

West Auburn

Congregational Church

P.O. Box 3126

Auburn, ME 04212