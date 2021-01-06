AUBURN – Mary D. Baiei, 73, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her home. Mary was born in Korror, Palau and raised by Ochebir Muchucheu. She married Yoshiwo Baiei on Sept. 18, 1971, and together their family is Shellah, Sharon, Shelemiah, Shemechiah, Marbina, Marky and Melvin.

Mary loved to listen to music, plant and care for the many flowers and trees that occupied the property surrounding the family home. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen creating meals for the family and friends. At John F. Murphy for over 20 years she was a dedicated worker caring and advocating for those with special needs.

Most importantly, Mary was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 52 years. She was a member of the Auburn Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 37 years. Mary and her husband Yoshi were zealous in volunteering their time and energy in sharing the Bible’s hopeful message that through God’s Kingdom, through his Son Jesus, he will put an end to the pain, sorrow and tears we are experiencing now. She had a hope found in the Bible in Acts 24:15. In God’s due time, there is going to be a resurrection. Resurrection to life in a paradise earth when we will be reunited with the ones we have lost in death.

She passed on her appreciation for being with family and friends. Sharing the love with whatever she had or just by cooking a meal for someone. Her strength and her determination to enjoy her life will be missed by all, especially those close to her.

She is remembered by her beloved children and their mates: Shellah and Ken, Sharon and Chris, Shelemiah and Josh, Shem and Geri, Marbina, Marky and Melvin; also her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and extended family. Mary will be missed as a devoted mother, sister and friend. The times we shared together with her will always be treasured.

The memorial service will be held virtually.