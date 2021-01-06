HARRISON – Nathan Wade Conley, 48, beloved son of Nathan Wayne Conley and Nancy (Davis) Weymouth passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home. Wade, as he was known by to his family and friends was born Dec. 14, 1972, in Lewiston.

Wade was very talented and always able to construct, build, or assemble any project he attempted. He used those skills and his generous heart to bring happiness and joy to his family and close friends. Just weeks ago he made the most beautiful Christmas wreath in memory of his niece, Megan, for his sister to hang on her barn for all to see. He was one of a kind, and expertly used his charisma to put a smile on the face of anyone he encountered if he could tell they were down or having a bad day. His kind eyes and sincere concern for people he loved made him a master at it.

Wade loved animals as well, referring to his dogs and puppies as kids and babies. Many pictures of him with them show him on his back and them climbing all over him with his contagious smile going from ear to ear. Wade was an ace at crossword puzzles, enjoyed cooking along side Ann, and used the talents he learned working at a green house to help beautifully landscape their yard and his mom’s gardens.

Wade is survived by son, Nathan Wade Conley II; long-time companion, Ann Lewis and her daughters Kyrstin Cote, Courtney Hill and grandson Jace Hill; mother, Nancy Weymouth and husband Greg; brother, Winston Brown, sisters, Jeri Ripley and husband Troy, Patricia Mulkern, Tracy Brown, Angela Conley; stepbrother, Darren Weymouth and wife Roxanne; several nieces and nephews; and a grandchild to be born in 2021.

Wade was predeceased by his father; and niece, Megan Michelle Ripley.

A graveside service with family will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

For those who wish, memorial donations in Wade’s name can be sent to Attention: Teri Welch,

Day One

525 Main St.

South Portland, ME 04106

or may be done online at

http://www.day-one.org